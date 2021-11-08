Army chief Gen Shafiuddin visits Rangpur cantonment

Chief of Army Staff, General SM Shafiuddin Ahmed, paid a visit to Rangpur cantonment on Monday.

During the visit, he inspected various training programmes and military installations at the cantonment, said an ISPR press release.

The General Commanding Officer (GCO) of the 66th infantry division and Rangpur area commander, welcomed the army chief when he reached the cantonment.

The Army chief held a darbar of military officers, junior commissioned officers (JCOs), and other army personnel, at Rangpur Cantonment.

Later, he planted a tree sapling on the cantonment premises and took part in a munajat.

Senior officials of Bangladesh Army headquarters and other military officials of Rangpur cantonment were also present at the time.