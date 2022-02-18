Army chief embarks on a 4-day state visit to South Sudan

Chief of Army Staff General SM Shafiuddin Ahmed has embarked on a 4-day state visit to South Sudan on Friday to visit the peacekeeping mission deployed in the north African country.

South Sudan's chief of defence forces Santino Deng Wol welcomed General Shafiuddin after he landed at the Juba International Airport on Friday. Major General Md Main Ullah Chowdhury (Bangladesh Army), acting force commander of the United Nations Mission and top military officials of South Sudan were present at the airport among others.

The Army chief, during his stay in the north African country, will visit Bangladesh contingents, and meet with top dignitaries of the government, defence forces and United Nations Mission.

General SM Shafiuddin, who is leading a 7-member delegation, is scheduled to embark on the return flight to Dhaka on 23 February after wrapping the four-day visit.

The Army chief's visit to South Sudan is expected to boost the mental strength among the Bangladesh peacekeepers and bolster the friendly bilateral ties between the two countries.