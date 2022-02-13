Army chief embarks on a 3-day official visit to Maldives

Bangladesh

TBS Report
13 February, 2022, 06:25 pm
Last modified: 13 February, 2022, 06:28 pm

Army chief embarks on a 3-day official visit to Maldives

Chief of Army Staff General SM Shafiuddin Ahmed has embarked on a three-day official visit to the Maldives from Dhaka on Sunday at the invitation of the Maldives Chief of the Defense Force Major General Abdullah Shamaal.

During the visit, General Shafiuddin will pay a courtesy call on Maldivian Defense Minister Mariya Ahmed Didi. He will also attend a bilateral meeting with General Abdullah Shamaal, read an Inter-Service Public Relations Directorate (ISPR) press release issued on Sunday.

The Bangladesh Army chief will discuss ways to further strengthen cooperation between the two countries' military relations during the meetings. Besides, he will exchange views with Maldives Armed Forces officials.

It is to be noted that, General Shafiuddin will lead a delegation of six members during the visit. Later, on 17 February, he will leave Maldives for the inspection of Bangladeshi contingents on the UN peacekeeping mission in South Sudan.

Chief of Army Staff General SM Shafiuddin Ahmed / Bangladesh-Maldives

