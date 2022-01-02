Army Chief distributes winter clothes in Habiganj, Brahmanbaria

Bangladesh

Army Chief distributes winter clothes in Habiganj, Brahmanbaria

Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

Chief of Army Staff distributed winter clothes among 400 underprivileged people of Habiganj and Brahmanbaria and inspected the free medical aid camps run by the army.

The donation and inspection of the ongoing free medical camp run by 35 field ambulances of the cantonment took place on Sunday (2 January), said a press release.

A team of experts from Cumilla Cantonment provided medical services and necessary medicines to about 1000 helpless people through a day-long medical campaign.

During the visit, the Chief of Army Staff said that such public service activities of the Bangladesh Army will continue in the future.

When the Chief of Army Staff arrived in Shahbazpur, he was received by the GOC and Area Commander of 33 Infantry Division and Cumilla Area Major General Jahangir Harun.

Earlier in the morning, Army Chief General SM Shafiuddin Ahmed, while inspecting PhD 16 Infantry Division and Sylhet area, distributed winter clothes among the underprivileged in Ajmeriganj in Habiganj district.

The Army Chief was accompanied by GOC-17 Infantry Division and Area Commander of Sylhet Major General Hamidul Haque, senior army officials, and journalists from national and local print and electronic media. Military and civilian officials and local dignitaries were present on the occasion.

