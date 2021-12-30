Army chief distributes warm clothes among destitute in Sirajganj

Bangladesh

TBS Report
30 December, 2021, 11:05 am
Last modified: 30 December, 2021, 11:25 am

Related News

Army chief distributes warm clothes among destitute in Sirajganj

As part of this venture, the army chief distributed some 2,500 blankets among the destitute people in Sirajganj

TBS Report
30 December, 2021, 11:05 am
Last modified: 30 December, 2021, 11:25 am
Army chief distributes warm clothes among destitute in Sirajganj

Chief of Army Staff General SM Shafiuddin Ahmed, SBP, OSP, NDU, PSC, PhD distributed winter clothes among helpless and impoverished people in Sirajganj's Shahjadpur upazila during his visit to the 11th Infantry Division and the Bogura territory on Wednesday.

Every year, the Bangladesh army carry out manifold public services including the distribution of winter clothes among the poor people in the winter season under the direction of the Chief of Army Staff. 

As part of this venture, the army chief distributed some 2,500 blankets among the destitute people in Sirajganj.

During the distribution, he said the Bangladesh Army will continue with such public service activities in future as well.

The Chief of Army Staff was accompanied by GOC of 11th Infantry Division and Bogura Area Commander Major General AKM Nazmul Hasan, NDC, PSC, senior Army officials and other notable personalities of the area.

Top News

Warm clothes / Winter Clothes Distribution / winter

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

With thousands of Russian troops now massed near Ukraine’s border, the announcement that Russia and the United States will soon hold security talks is undoubtedly welcome. Photo: Bloomberg.

What the US misunderstands about Russia

39m | Panorama
How inclusive are you as a colleague?

How inclusive are you as a colleague?

1h | Pursuit
The growing trend of inflation has forced rural people to spend more to buy goods. Photo: TBS

A reminder: Year-round market monitoring is the key to beating inflation

2h | Panorama
The compensation for remote work is often better than the local industry. Photo: Noor A Alam

Going remote for life

2h | Pursuit

More Videos from TBS

How much does a team spend in BPL?

How much does a team spend in BPL?

14h | Videos
Ambiguous HS codes make businesses suffer

Ambiguous HS codes make businesses suffer

14h | Videos
Health benefits of cardamom

Health benefits of cardamom

14h | Videos
First campus-based business incubator opens in January

First campus-based business incubator opens in January

14h | Videos

Most Read

1
Photo: TBS
Transport

Dhaka Nagar Paribahan starts pilot run

2
Photo: TBS Sketch
Education

Good academic background doesn’t guarantee professional skills

3
What a recent hiring circular showed about job market
Bangladesh

What a recent hiring circular showed about job market

4
A bird’s eye view shows the largest solar plant in the country, built on a 350-acre site. The plant will begin to supply electricity from 25 December. The photo was taken from Borodurgapur village of Mongla upazila in Bagerhat recently. Photo: Courtesy
Energy

Country’s largest solar project in Mongla set to begin operations 25 December

5
Bangladesh to become 24th largest economy by 2036: Report
Economy

Bangladesh to become 24th largest economy by 2036: Report

6
Dhaka Nagar Paribahan to operate starting 26 Dec
Transport

Dhaka Nagar Paribahan to operate starting 26 Dec