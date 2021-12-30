Army chief distributes warm clothes among destitute in Sirajganj

Chief of Army Staff General SM Shafiuddin Ahmed, SBP, OSP, NDU, PSC, PhD distributed winter clothes among helpless and impoverished people in Sirajganj's Shahjadpur upazila during his visit to the 11th Infantry Division and the Bogura territory on Wednesday.

Every year, the Bangladesh army carry out manifold public services including the distribution of winter clothes among the poor people in the winter season under the direction of the Chief of Army Staff.

As part of this venture, the army chief distributed some 2,500 blankets among the destitute people in Sirajganj.

During the distribution, he said the Bangladesh Army will continue with such public service activities in future as well.

The Chief of Army Staff was accompanied by GOC of 11th Infantry Division and Bogura Area Commander Major General AKM Nazmul Hasan, NDC, PSC, senior Army officials and other notable personalities of the area.