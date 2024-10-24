Army chief discusses defense cooperation, visa facilitation with Canada

Chief of Army Staff General Waker-Uz-Zaman meets Vice Chief of the Defence Staff of Canada Lieutenant-General Stephen R Kelsey on 24 October 2024. Photo: UNB

Chief of Army Staff General Waker-Uz-Zaman, currently on an official visit to Ottawa, held discussion with Canadian officials on strengthening defense cooperation and improving visa facilitation services for Bangladeshi nationals, particularly for students.

The army chief engaged in discussions with the Vice Chief of the Defence Staff of Canada, Lieutenant-General Stephen R. Kelsey, and Salma Zahid MP, Vice-Chair of the Canada-Bangladesh Parliamentary Friendship Group.

Upon his arrival on Wednesday, General Waker was received by Ajit Singh, Director of the Privy Council Office of Canada and Canada's High Commissioner-designate to Bangladesh, according to a press release of Bangladesh embassy in Ottawa received here today.

At their meeting, the two discussed enhancing bilateral ties, with an emphasis on resolving visa-related issues for Bangladeshi nationals, including students.

In his meeting with Lt. Gen. Kelsey, General Waker stressed the importance of simplifying visa procedures for Bangladeshi military personnel, both serving and retired.

He advocated for handling individual visa cases through bilateral consultations to avoid generalized restrictions.

Additionally, the discussions paved the way for expanded defense cooperation, particularly through increased training exchanges between military institutions of both countries.

The Bangladesh Army Chief proposed enhanced collaboration through officer exchange programmes at institutions like the National Defence College (NDC) and staff colleges to bolster the professional development of military personnel.

In the meeting with Salma Zahid MP, General Waker addressed the challenges faced by Bangladeshi students seeking visas to study in Canada.

He urged for expedited visa processes, emphasizing the Bangladesh government's commitment to youth development and highlighting the mutual benefits of facilitating educational opportunities for Bangladeshi students in Canada.

Salma Zahid acknowledged the visa challenges, pointing to Canada's housing shortages as a contributing factor.

However, she encouraged students to apply to designated Canadian institutions to expedite the visa process and reaffirmed her commitment to finding solutions to the current limitations on foreign student admissions.

The potential for a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) between Canadian and Bangladeshi universities to foster educational exchanges was also discussed.

Besides, they discussed opportunities for cooperation in agriculture and infrastructure development.

In addition, the Army Chief mentioned Bangladesh's readiness in assisting Canada in its healthcare sector, including through providing caregivers to Canada.

Bangladesh High Commissioner to Canada, Nahida Sobhan, was present during both meetings.