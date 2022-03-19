Army Chief concludes Independence Golden Jubilee Airgun Championship-2022

Six-day long Independence Golden Jubilee Airgun Championship-2022 ended with prize distribution at the Bangladesh Shooting Sports Federation (BSSF) in the capital's Gulshan on Saturday.

Chief of Army Staff General SM Shafiuddin Ahmed presented certificates and trophies to the competition winners as the chief guest, read a press release issued by the Inter-Services Public Relation Directorate. 

The army chief also gave the prize money to six winning shooters of the ISSF Grand Prix-2022 held in Indonesia. 

Suzuki Bangladesh Divisional Director Shoeb Ahmed was present as a special guest at the programme presided over by BSSF President Chief of General Staff Lt Gen Ataul Hakim Sarwar Hasan.

Army Shooting Association became the champion and bagged four gold, two silver and three bronze while Bangladesh Navy Shooting Club secured the runner-up position bagging two gold, three silver and two bronze.

As many as 250 athletes and 50 team managers/coaches from 39 clubs participated in the airgun championship that started on 14 March.

