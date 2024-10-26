Army chief calls on CA Yunus

Bangladesh Army Chief General Waker-uz-Zaman called on Chief Adviser Professor Muhammad Yunus at the State Guest House Jamuna today (26 October).

General Waker-uz-Zaman briefed the chief adviser about his recent visit to the United States and Canada during the meeting.

The army chief returned home yesterday (25 October) after an 11-day official visit to the US and Canada.

During the visit, the army chief met UN high officials related to the peacekeeping missions at its headquarters as well as high-ranking military and civil officials of the US and Canada, including the US army chief.