Army chief calls on CA Yunus

Bangladesh

TBS Report
26 October, 2024, 01:25 pm
Last modified: 26 October, 2024, 01:32 pm

The army chief returned home yesterday (25 October) after an 11-day official visit to the US and Canada

Army Chief Wakar-uz-Zaman met Chief Adviser Dr Muhammad Yunus on 26 October. Photo: TBS
Army Chief Wakar-uz-Zaman met Chief Adviser Dr Muhammad Yunus on 26 October. Photo: TBS

Bangladesh Army Chief General Waker-uz-Zaman called on Chief Adviser Professor Muhammad Yunus at the State Guest House Jamuna today (26 October).

General Waker-uz-Zaman briefed the chief adviser about his recent visit to the United States and Canada during the meeting.

The army chief returned home yesterday (25 October) after an 11-day official visit to the US and Canada.

During the visit, the army chief met UN high officials related to the peacekeeping missions at its headquarters as well as high-ranking military and civil officials of the US and Canada, including the US army chief.

