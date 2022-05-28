Walton President Cup Golf Tournament-2022 winners receive awards 

Chief of Army Staff SM Shafiuddin Ahmed distributed awards among the winners of the sixth "Walton President Cup Golf Tournament-2022" on Saturday.

On the occasion, an award giving ceremony was held at Army Golf Club in the capital, reads a release by ISPR.

Some 750 amatuer golfers from home and abroad took part in the four-day tournament in five categories.

Toufiqul Islam becomes champiopn in the regular group.

Apart from him, veteran winner Colonel (retired) ASM Manzur Morshed Chowdhury, senior winner Brigadier General (retired) Ezazur Rahman, lady winner Jahangir Jafri and junior winner Sami Mahmud Siam received awards.

Walton group chairman among others were present at the closing ceremony.

