Army chief attends tree-plantation program at Jalshiri housing project area

Bangladesh

TBS Report
05 August, 2021, 08:30 pm
Last modified: 05 August, 2021, 08:56 pm

During his visit, the army chief inquired about the progress of various development activities of the Jalshiri housing project

Bangladesh Army Chief General SM Shafiuddin Ahmed today participated in a tree-plantation program organised at the "Jalshiri Housing Project" area on the occasion of the Golden Jubilee of Independence and the birth centenary of the Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman.

At that time, the army chief inquired about the progress of various development activities of the Jalshiri housing project, said an ISPR press release. 

During that time, senior officers of the Bangladesh Army and all the members of the Board of Directors of the Jalshiri Housing Project participated in the tree plantation program with the Chief of Army Staff.

On the occasion, the Chief of Army Staff called for conducting well-planned tree planting activities to maintain the balance of the environment in the Jalshiri housing project area. He also laid special emphasis on ensuring proper care of the planted trees.

According to the plan, a total of 68,000 trees of 178 species will be planted in the project area. 7,000 saplings have already been planted. There are plans to plant another 7,000 saplings this year, of which 4,000 have already been planted.
 

Jalshiri Housing Project

