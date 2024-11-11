Army chief attends artillery commanders' conference in Ctg  

Chief of Army Staff General Waker-Uz-Zaman attended the 43rd Annual Commanders’ Conference 2024 on 11 Nov. Photo: PID
Chief of Army Staff General Waker-Uz-Zaman attended the 43rd Annual Commanders’ Conference 2024 on 11 Nov. Photo: PID

Chief of Army Staff General Waker-Uz-Zaman today attended the 43rd Annual Commanders' Conference 2024 of the Regiment of Artillery at the Artillery Center and School (AC&S) at Halishahar in Chattogram as the chief guest.

He also laid the foundation stone of the 500-bed Chattogram Army Medical College Hospital at Khillapara, adjacent to the Bhatiari-Hathazari Link Road, said a release of Inter-Services Public Relations this afternoon. 

On his arrival at the programme venue, the army chief was welcomed by the General Officers Commanding (GOCs), Army Training and Doctrine Command, GOC of 24 Infantry Division and Chattogram Area Commander and Commandant of the Artillery Center and School. 

Speaking on the occasion as the chief guest, the chief of army staff mentioned the glorious history of the Artillery Regiment and its contribution to the country and its people.

He also called upon all the members of the Regiment of Artillery to remain ready to face the tough challenges of the 21st century by acquiring necessary modern and time-befitting knowledge through up-to-date training, the release said.

Besides, the army chief exchanged views with the officers of the Regiment of Artillery where he highlighted various issues, including technical development, research, professional skill enhancement and future plans of the regiment. 

On the occasion, the army chief honoured the senior-most unit captain from the newly formed 'Army Air Defense Corps' with the soldier title and cap badge. 

He also handed over the flag of the newly formed 'Army Air Defense Corps' to the Director of the Adhoc Army Air Defense Directorate. 

Senior military officers of the army headquarters, commanders of all artillery brigades of Bangladesh Army, commanders of artillery units and media persons were present there. 

