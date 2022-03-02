Army chief attended armed forces’ joint manoeuvre exercise

Bangladesh

TBS Report
02 March, 2022, 08:55 pm
Last modified: 02 March, 2022, 08:59 pm

Army Chief of Staff General Shafiuddin. Photo: ISPR
Army Chief of Staff General Shafiuddin. Photo: ISPR

Army Chief of Staff, General SM Shafiuddin Ahmed, witnessed the Bangladesh Armed Forces' Joint Manoeuvre Exercise-2022, on an island in Subarnachar upazila of Noakhali.

The 66 Infantry Division of the Bangladesh Army arranged the exercise on Swarna Dwip (Gold Island), formerly known as Jahaizzarchar, said an ISPR press release.

Modern warfare, including tanks, APCs, Artillery Brigades, Engineers and Commandos of the three-armed forces, took part in the one hour and 15 minute-long exercise where a mock war between the Bangladesh Armed Forces and an 'enemy force' was staged on Wednesday.

Fighter airplanes and helicopters of the Bangladesh Air Force and Army Aviation also joined the exercise to demonstrate coordinated operations of the armed forces on Swarna Dwip.

At the beginning of his concluding speech, the army chief paid high tribute to Father of the Nation, Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, and liberation war martyrs.

He said the Bangladesh Army is a place of pride and faith for the nation. To uphold the faith, army personnel must always be ready to fight for the defense of the sovereignty of the country by acquiring operational skills through modern and up-to-date training.

"The training of army personnel must be realistic in order to impart these operational skills, courage, and professionalism," he added.

The army chief appreciated the skill and high quality training of the Army personnel participating in the exercise.

Later, the army chief also inspected various development programmes of the Bangladesh Army on Swarna Dwip. It has taken up various programmes, including animal husbandry, fish farming, and afforestation projects aimed at providing the local people a better life.

66th Infantry Division and Area Commander Rangpur, Area Major General Md Faizur Rahman, other senior military officials of the Army, and senior officers of the Armed Forces attended the exercise.

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

