Army chief adorned colonel of the regiment of Bangladesh Infantry Regiment

Chief of Army Staff General SM Shafiuddin Ahmed has been adorned with 'Sixth Colonel of the Regiment' of Bangladesh Infantry Regiment (BIR), raised in 2001 as the second combat regiment after the East Bengal Regiment of the Bangladesh Army.

The traditional reception programme was held at Shahid Colonel Anis parade ground at Rajshahi Cantonment today.

The senior superintendent of the Infantry Regiment and the senior master warrant officer adorned the army chief with the rank badge of "Colonel of the Regiment", said a release issued by Inter Services Public Relations(ISPR).

A smart contingent of armed guards gave a guard of honour to Gen Shafiuddin Ahmed on the occasion. The army chief delivered an address at the function and then he placed floral wreath at 'Bir Gaurab', a memorial monument constructed to the memory of martyred heroes of Bangladesh Infantry regiment during the War of Independence.

Later, the army chief addressed the 16th Annual Captain Conference of the Infantry Regiment and gave directions to all the captains who joined the programme. Senior military officials of the Army Headquarters and local formations were also present at the event.

In his speech, the army chief called on all members of the Infantry Regiment to be prepared for the challenges of the 21st century by acquiring skills through modern and time-befitting training programmes.