Army chief ordained as ‘Colonel of the Regiment’ of artillery regiment

At the ceremony, the Regiment of Artillery's Senior Commander and Master Warrant Officer conferred the honorary "Colonel of the Regiment" rank-badge on the Chief of Army Staff. Photo: ISPR

Chief of Army Staff General SM Shafiuddin Ahmed was ordained as the 9th "Colonel of the Regiment" of Regiment of Artillery of the Bangladesh Army on Monday.

The ordainment ceremony was held in accordance with the military customs and traditions at the Shaheed Major Nazmul Haque parade ground of the Artillery Centre and School at Halishahar in Chattogram.

At the ceremony, the most senior commander of the regiment of artillery and the master warrant officer conferred the honorary "Colonel of the Regiment" rank-badge on the army chief.

On arrival at the parade square, Shafiuddin was formally greeted and given a guard of honour by a contingent of the artillery regiment.

The Chief of Army Staff addressed the gathering.

Through this ordainment, the army chief took over the guardianship of the regiment as per the military tradition.

In his speech, the army chief paid homage to Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman. At the same time, he commemorated all the heroic freedom fighters, including the heroic fighters of the Regiment of Artillery who had sacrificed their lives in the war of independence.

He directed all the members of the regiment of artillery to continue their relentless efforts in fulfilling their responsibility to the country through determination, professionalism and above all team effort, respecting the customs and traditions of the army.

He laid a wreath at the Memorial of the Liberation War at the Artillery Centre and School.

He also inaugurated the Artillery Centre and Mujib Battery Road adjacent to the school.

At the end of the ceremony, the chief of army staff attended the Annual Commanders Conference of the regiment.