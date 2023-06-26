Army builds bailey bridge in Rangpur, provides medical aid in 3 districts

The Bangladesh Army has constructed a 100 feet long bailey bridge over the River Alaikumari in Pirgacha Upazila of Rangpur after the existing bridge had collapsed.

Construction of the bailey bridge was completed under the supervision of the 66 Infantry Division of the Army on 19 June, said an ISPR press release.

Earlier, on May 28, the existing bridge over the River Alaikumari near Damur Chakla Bazar area collapsed, disrupting communication between Pirgacha and other Upazilas of Rangpur.

However, the temporary bridge constructed by the Army has reconnected the Upazilas on either side of the river.

During the construction of the bailey bridge, General Officer Commanding of the GOC 66 Infantry Division and Area Commander (Rangpur Area) Maj Gen Shakil Ahmed, and Commerce Minister Tipu Munshi visited the site on 16 and 17 June respectively.

People of the affected areas have lauded the Bangladesh Army for restoring communication by constructing the bridge in a short period of time.

In addition, during Summer Training-2023 in Rangpur Area, the Bangladesh Army provided free medical aid and distributed medicine among the locals in Rangpur, Thakurgaon and Dinajpur districts on 19 June.

A total of 2,091 people in the three northern districts received medical aid and medicines, while 709 men, 722 women, 485 children and 175 others underwent blood group tests.

Besides, 155 people underwent diabetes tests, and a number of patients received follow-up care for complex diseases.