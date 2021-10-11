Army aviation forward base of Bangladesh Army inaugurated in Chattogram

The inauguration ceremony of the Army Aviation forward base of Bangladesh Army, Chattogram and the induction ceremony of 2 Bell 407 GXI helicopters was held at Chattogram Shah Amanat Airport on Monday.

Chief of Army Staff General SM Shafiuddin Ahmed was present as the chief guest on the occasion, said an ISPR press release.

The ceremony was attended by senior Army, Navy and Air Force officials and media personnel.

According to the release, by setting up a forward base in Chattogram, the army would be able to provide air support easily to the Chattogram Hill Tracts and Cox's Bazar areas with reduced costs of operations.

These two state-of-the-art helicopters made by the United States will play an important role in training new pilots of army aviation.

These helicopters will also be used for various missionary needs such as search and surveillance from aircraft and scout helicopters.

In addition, these helicopters can provide medical assistance, mission management and limited emergency supplies, the release added.