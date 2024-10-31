Army arrests top terrorist Altaf, 13 others

Bangladesh Army arrested top-listed terrorist Altaf along with his 13 associates and seized local weapons and cash money from their possession in a joint drive in Uttara's Dakshinkhan area of the capital.

Bangladesh Army's 6th Independent ADA Brigade carried out the joint drive from Tuesday midnight to Wednesday morning in Uttara Sector no-8 and Baida slum area of Dakshinkhan, an ISPR press release said today.

The arrested 13 associates of Altaf are Md Sohag, Mohammad Shamim, Md Nabi, Md Sultan, Md Sohel, Md Ashiq, Md Suman Islam, Md Shahin, Md Shariful, Md Sagar, Moyna Begum, Selina and Rahima.

There are 10 cases against Altaf including weapons and drugs. Besides, Altaf and his group were involved in the arms robbery of Uttara East Police Station on 5 August.

According to sources, Baida slum has evolved into a haven of crime as Altaf has been using the slum to control all of his criminal activities including drug smuggling, terrorism, and operating teen gangs.

The arrestees have been handed over to the Uttara East Police Station for interrogation and legal proceedings, reads the release.

The Bangladesh Army has been working neutrally and professionally across the country to maintain law and order, ensure the safety of people and government properties, and prevent extrajudicial activities.

The Army's strict stance against terrorism and to maintain law and order will continue, the press release said.