Army arrests top terrorist Altaf, 13 others

Bangladesh

BSS
31 October, 2024, 11:35 am
Last modified: 31 October, 2024, 11:39 am

Related News

Army arrests top terrorist Altaf, 13 others

Bangladesh Army's 6th Independent ADA Brigade carried out the joint drive from Tuesday midnight to Wednesday morning in Uttara Sector no-8 and Baida slum area of Dakshinkhan, an ISPR press release said today

BSS
31 October, 2024, 11:35 am
Last modified: 31 October, 2024, 11:39 am
Photo: BSS
Photo: BSS

Bangladesh Army arrested top-listed terrorist Altaf along with his 13 associates and seized local weapons and cash money from their possession in a joint drive in Uttara's Dakshinkhan area of the capital.

Bangladesh Army's 6th Independent ADA Brigade carried out the joint drive from Tuesday midnight to Wednesday morning in Uttara Sector no-8 and Baida slum area of Dakshinkhan, an ISPR press release said today.

The arrested 13 associates of Altaf are Md Sohag, Mohammad Shamim, Md Nabi, Md Sultan, Md Sohel, Md Ashiq, Md Suman Islam, Md Shahin, Md Shariful, Md Sagar, Moyna Begum, Selina and Rahima.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

There are 10 cases against Altaf including weapons and drugs. Besides, Altaf and his group were involved in the arms robbery of Uttara East Police Station on 5 August.

According to sources, Baida slum has evolved into a haven of crime as Altaf has been using the slum to control all of his criminal activities including drug smuggling, terrorism, and operating teen gangs.

The arrestees have been handed over to the Uttara East Police Station for interrogation and legal proceedings, reads the release.

The Bangladesh Army has been working neutrally and professionally across the country to maintain law and order, ensure the safety of people and government properties, and prevent extrajudicial activities.

The Army's strict stance against terrorism and to maintain law and order will continue, the press release said.

 

Top News

army / arrest

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

PHOTO: Abu Saeed Miad

Hyundai Stargazer launched: Tk36.5 lakh, five year coverage and buyback

14h | Wheels
Jahangirnagar University students brought out a procession demanding a ban on student politics on the campus on 20 September. Photo: TBS

What happened to banning political party-based politics on campus?

16h | Panorama
The Spiti Valley in Manali is famous for its view and vast mountains. Photos: Courtesy

Covering the ‘Himachal Circuit’ on a budget

17h | Explorer
During Eid, Puja and other holiday seasons, the coolies earn more as more people travel by trains. Photo: Rajib Dhar

Kamlapur’s coolies chug along as times speed up around them

16h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Turkey plans multi-layered air defense system

Turkey plans multi-layered air defense system

2h | Videos
Why is there so much fuss about Russia's North Korean army?

Why is there so much fuss about Russia's North Korean army?

12h | Videos
Is Amit Shah Behind Conspiracy against Sikh Separatists?

Is Amit Shah Behind Conspiracy against Sikh Separatists?

13h | Videos
Students blocked the road of Science Lab and City College Gate

Students blocked the road of Science Lab and City College Gate

15h | Videos