Arms' shop employee injured in accidental shooting in Dhaka's Paltan

A 38-year-old man was injured when a bullet was accidentally fired while he was cleaning a weapon at an arms' shop in Dhaka's Paltan on Monday.

The incident happened at the F Ahmed Arms shop at Tropicana Tower.

Mohammad Shahin is an employee of the shop.

Shahin was taken to the Dhaka Medical College Hospital. His associate Shakil said while cleaning a weapon in the shop, a bullet was suddenly shot which hit the floor first and then Shahin's waist.

Shahin is under treatment at the emergency department of the hospital, said Inspector Md Bacchu Mia, in charge of the DMCH Police Outpost.

"Paltan Police Station has been notified," he added.