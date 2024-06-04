Arms' shop employee injured in accidental shooting in Dhaka's Paltan

Bangladesh

UNB
04 June, 2024, 12:30 am
Last modified: 04 June, 2024, 12:32 am

Related News

Arms' shop employee injured in accidental shooting in Dhaka's Paltan

UNB
04 June, 2024, 12:30 am
Last modified: 04 June, 2024, 12:32 am
Dhaka Medical College Hospital (DMCH) File photo
Dhaka Medical College Hospital (DMCH) File photo

A 38-year-old man was injured when a bullet was accidentally fired while he was cleaning a weapon at an arms' shop in Dhaka's Paltan on Monday.

The incident happened at the F Ahmed Arms shop at Tropicana Tower.

Mohammad Shahin is an employee of the shop.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

Shahin was taken to the Dhaka Medical College Hospital. His associate Shakil said while cleaning a weapon in the shop, a bullet was suddenly shot which hit the floor first and then Shahin's waist.

Shahin is under treatment at the emergency department of the hospital, said Inspector Md Bacchu Mia, in charge of the DMCH Police Outpost.

"Paltan Police Station has been notified," he added.

 

DMCH / Shooting / Arms

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

The best business books aren't actually about business

The best business books aren't actually about business

16h | Panorama
Residents across coastal Bangladesh reported a harrowing experience as Cyclone Remal battered the region, unleashing heavy rain and ferocious winds unseen in recent memory. Photo: Mohammad Minhaj Uddin

How Cyclone Remal and amateur radio brought two 'dead' Bangladeshis in India to life

16h | Panorama
Photo: Collected

Promote your brand with these corporate gift box ideas

13h | Brands
From left, Amrapali, Haribhanga and Langra varieties of mango

Know your mango: The sweetest ones 'Amrapali, Haribhanga, Langra' are yet to arrive

1d | Features

More Videos from TBS

Claudia Sheinbaum Becomes Mexico's First Female President 70 Years After Gaining Voting Rights

Claudia Sheinbaum Becomes Mexico's First Female President 70 Years After Gaining Voting Rights

3h | Videos
India-Pakistan match to have highest security in US history

India-Pakistan match to have highest security in US history

2h | Videos
Protest in Netherlands, demanding an end to the war

Protest in Netherlands, demanding an end to the war

2h | Videos
What is going on Russian Ministry of Defense, what does Putin want?

What is going on Russian Ministry of Defense, what does Putin want?

5h | Videos