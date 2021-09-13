Arms case: Verdict against DGHS driver on Sept 20

A Dhaka court on Monday fixed September 20 for delivering its judgment in an arms case against Abdul Malek , a driver of the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS).

Dhaka Metropolitan Sessions Judge Court-3 Mohammad Rabiul Alam passed the order after closing the law-point arguments in the case.

Earlier, on March 11, a court framed charges against him in the case. Abdul Malek pleaded not guilty and demanded justice when Dhaka Metropolitan Sessions Judge K M Imrul Kayesh framed charges against him.

On January 11, Rapid Action Battalion (Rab) submitted a chargesheet in the case.

Rab members arrested Malek from Turag area in the city on September 20, 2020 for extortion and running illegal firearms trade in Turag thana area.

Based on secret information, an operational team of the Rab-1 battalion conducted a drive at a 7-storey building at Kamarpara under Turag police station and arrested him.

One foreign made pistol, one magazine, five rounds of bullets, fake currency worth around Tk1.50 lakh, one laptop and one mobile phone were recovered from his possession.

He was allegedly involved in many illegal activities and made huge wealth by transferring employees of different departments through lobbying.