2 more banks robbed in Bandarban in 15 hours

Two branches of Sonali Bank and Krishi Bank have been attacked in Thanchi of Bandarban today (3 April), half a day after Sonali Bank's Ruma branch was attacked by armed robbers yesterday.

The robbers looted around Tk2.5 lakh from Krishi Bank's Thanchi branch, its manager Hlaswithwai Marma said.

Krishi Bank's Thanchi brank in Bandarban after robbery today. Photo: TBS

Whereas, from the Sonali Bank's Thanchi branch, they took Tk15 lakh, its Deputy General Manager Md Osman Ghani said. But but he could not say how much money had been looted from the bank's Ruma branch.

The incident took place around 12:30pm, confirmed Thanchi Police Officer-in-Charge (OC) Md Jasim Uddin.

Members of the Bangladesh Army, Border Guard Bangladesh and local police super, deputy commissioner are present on scene, examining the situation.

Eyewitnesses said the robbers surrounded the Thanchi Bazar between 11:00am to 11:30am.

They held everyone – in the bank and its surrounding areas – at gunpoint, then took away their mobile phones. Then they made their entrance.

Several people who went to withdraw money inside the bank said the robbers went in for about five minutes. During this time, they grabbed the security guard's weapon and opened fire causing panic.

They put together the money from customers, counters and vaults and threw it in sacks and fled the scene.

Osman Gani, DGM of Sonali Bank said, "We came to the Ruma branch this morning after hearing about the incident of robbery last night. Suddenly, I heard robbers attacking the Thanchi branch today!

"We are looking into the matter. District administration officials are also at the spot with us."

Hlaswithwai Marma, manager of Krishi Bank's Thanchi branch, said around 12pm, two jeeps full of people stormed into the bank.

"Officials and employees were taken to a separate room inside our Krishi Bank and locked up. Later they shuffled the papers and left," he added.

Sonali Bank robbed yesterday

Last night, armed robbers, eyewitnesses suspect to be members of the Kuki-Chin National Front (KNF), looted Sonali Bank's Ruma branch while also kidnapping the bank manager Nizam Uddin.

They took about 24 weapons used for security of the bank, said District Superintendent of Police Saikat Shaheen.

However, the amount of money looted from the bank could not be ascertained yet.

"I went outside for tea around 8pm, when three men surrounded me and searched my pockets at gunpoint. They took my keys and Tk1,200," narrated the bank's cashier Uthowaiching Marma.

"Then hundreds of people surrounded the bank and started destroying everything," he continued.

He said there was about Tk1.59 crore in the vault for employees' salaries and bonus for the upcoming Eid and new year celebration of the hill tracts residents.

"Two keys are needed to open the vault – one of the cashier and another the manager's. I think they tried to open the vault with the key I have. Maybe they could not get the key from the manager and that is why they abducted him," said the cashier.

A new armed group in the hill tracts surfaced a few years ago called the KNF. Their leaders claim they want independence for the people in the mountains.

With their claim of responsibility for the 21 killings of CHT individuals in June 2023, the KNF emerged as a fresh source of worry.

After the robbery, district administration officials, police officials and higher officials of Sonali Bank went to visit the bank today (3 April).

Regarding those involved, District Commissioner Bandarban Shah Mojahid Uddin said, "Witnesses claimed the robbers to be members of the KNF but we cannot say anything before investigation is completed. Strict legal action will be taken against anyone who is found involved in the incident."

"Investigation is going on to find who were involved in the robbery. Crime scene investigation team is on the way.

"They will take fingerprints and other evidences. Already CCTV footages have been collected," said SP Saikat Shaheen, who also visited the scene today.

Regarding the firearms, he said, the police guards had 10 weapons and 380 rounds of bullets which the robbers took. They also took 8 Chinese rifles, 2 SMGs, 4 short guns of Ansar along with 34 rounds.

Chattogram North Divisional Office General Manager of Sonali Bank Md Musa Khan and Bandarban Branch Deputy General Manager Osman Gani were also present during the visit.

Earlier, quoting locals, Ruma Upazila Chairman Uhlaching Marma had said, "During Tarawih prayers around 8:30pm, hundreds of KNF members surrounded the bank and seized everyone's mobile phones along with all weapons.

"They also took the bank's manager Md Nizam Uddin as hostage," he added.

The two-storied building of Sonali Bank remain deserted, with broken glasses from doors and windows scattered across the rooms. Computers were thrashed and various electrical sockets were damaged.