Armed forces to fully support interim govt: Army chief

The armed forces will fully support the interim government led by Nobel Laureate Prof Muhammad Yunus, said Army Chief General Waker-Uz-Zaman while addressing a press conference at the Army Headquarters yesterday.

General Waker-Uz-Zaman further said the interim government will be sworn in at 8pm today following the arrival of Prof Yunus, who will lead the interim, at 2:10pm.

"I will go there to receive him. We, army chief, navy chief, and air chief, all will assist him. He will get assistance from all, including political parties and students' forums. I am sure that he will be able to discharge all his responsibilities properly," he said.

General Waker said he had talks with Yunus over phone shortly before appearing before the media this afternoon as he was on his way back home from Paris in an Emirates airlines flight.

"I felt very good," he said and expected the upcoming administration under him would carry forward Bangladesh to a brighter future, reports BSS.

Navy and Air chiefs were also present at the televised press conference around 5:30pm.

The army chief further said the interim cabinet or council of advisers would be formed with around 15 members with Yunus being the chief advisor, a position equivalent to prime minister, but preferred not to elaborate on the issue as "it has not been formalised yet", reports BSS.

"The number may increase by one or two," he added.

He further said that there were too many rumours spreading in the country and "I will urge the people not to pay heed to those rumours," reports UNB.

He also mentioned that work is going on to restructure the police force, and a new IGP has been appointed. "The morale of the police will be back again, and they will work as the professional force."

He said that the Army, Navy, and Air Force are always with the people and will be there in the future. "And we will work all together for a bright and wonderful future," he said.

He praised the students for cleaning the streets across the country and managing traffic in the absence of traffic police.

"The students are doing a great job. Since there were no traffic police, they took on the task of controlling the traffic and cleaning the roads and various establishments. We are very glad that they are doing this. I request them to continue this work. We all want to bring back a normal environment," he said.

Regarding some incidents across the country after the changeover of power, the Army chief said that there were some incidents, but the situation is cooling down.

"Police are non-existing; they are not in duty, the void that has been created due to this cannot be filled with the strength of the Army; above all, we are trying our best, we have rescued thousands of people," he said.

He mentioned that he was sad and embarrassed due to the incidents that took place in the last one or two days. "We have tried our best, but some incidents have happened; just simply, we did not have enough strength," he said.

He hoped that things will be improved when the police force starts their duties after the restructuring. "We will be able to fill this void," he said.

He also said that culprits involved in these vandalisms will be brought under trial.

Responding to a question, the Army chief said that the politicians requested that he take on the responsibility of ensuring the security of all.

"Politicians told me, Mr General, you take the responsibility; there is no one there to take it; somebody has to take it. If there is any failure, I am the one to take responsibility. I have tried my level best," he said.

He mentioned that within the shortest possible time the situation will return to normalcy.