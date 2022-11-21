Armed Forces Day: PM pays tribute at Shikha Anirban

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina on Monday paid tribute to the martyred members of Bangladesh Armed Forces on the occasion of Armed Forces Day-2022.

The prime minister paid homage by placing a wreath at the Shikha Anirban (flame eternal) in Dhaka Cantonment this morning.

After laying the wreath, she stood in solemn silence for some time to show profound respect to the memories of the armed forces martyrs, who made supreme sacrifices during the Liberation War.

A smartly-turned out contingent drawn from Army, Navy and Air Force presented a guard of honour at that time, while the bugle played the last post.

Later, Sheikh Hasina, also in-charge of the Ministry of Defence, signed the visitors' book kept on the premises of Shikha Anirban.

PM's Security Adviser Major General (rtd) Tarique Ahmed Siddique was present on the occasion.

Earlier, on her arrival at Shikha Anirban, the prime minister was received by chiefs of the three services.

After placing the wreath, the prime minister went to the Armed Forces Division (AFD) where the chiefs of the three services made a courtesy call on her.

On this day during the War of Liberation in 1971, the Bangladesh Armed Forces, comprising Army, Navy and Air Force, came into being and launched an all-out attack on the Pakistani occupation forces which expedited the victory in the Liberation War.

After the independence of the country, this historic day is being observed as the Armed Forces Day every year.

President pays tributes to martyrs

President Abdul Hamid on Monday paid tribute to the martyred members of Armed Forces on the occasion of Armed Forces Day-2022.

He placed a wreath at the altar of Shikha Anirban (flame eternal) at Dhaka Cantonment this morning.

Hamid, also the supreme commander of the Armed Forces, stood in solemn silence for some time to show profound respect to the memories of the martyrs members of armed forces, who made supreme sacrifices during the Liberation War.

A smartly-turned out contingent drawn from Army, Navy and Air Force presented a guard of honour at that time, while the bugle played the last post.

Later, the president signed the visitors' book kept on the premises of Shikha Anirban.

Secretaries concerned to the president were also present on the occasion.

Earlier, on his arrival at Shikha Anirban, the president was received by chiefs of the three services.