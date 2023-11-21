Armed Forces Day: Chiefs of three services call on president

Bangladesh

UNB
21 November, 2023, 09:30 pm
Last modified: 21 November, 2023, 09:30 pm

Related News

Armed Forces Day: Chiefs of three services call on president

President Shahabuddin congratulated the members of the armed forces on the occasion of the day

UNB
21 November, 2023, 09:30 pm
Last modified: 21 November, 2023, 09:30 pm
Chief of three services on Tuesday paid a courtesy call on President Mohammed Shahabuddin in the evening at Bangabhaban on the occasion of Armed Forces Day. Photo: UNB
Chief of three services on Tuesday paid a courtesy call on President Mohammed Shahabuddin in the evening at Bangabhaban on the occasion of Armed Forces Day. Photo: UNB

Chief of three services on Tuesday paid a courtesy call on President Mohammed Shahabuddin in the evening at Bangabhaban on the occasion of Armed Forces Day.

President's Press Secretary Joynal Abedin said that during the meeting, the Chiefs of Army, Navy and Air Force briefed the President about the activities of their respective forces along with the programs undertaken on the occasion of Armed Forces Day. 

President Shahabuddin congratulated the members of the armed forces on the occasion of the day.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

Highlighting the glorious role of the armed forces in the Liberation War, the president said that the members of the armed forces are playing an important role in building the country and establishing peace in the international arena. 

President Shahabuddin hoped that the armed forces will continue their effort to protect the sovereignty as well as develop the country for any need. 

Secretaries concerned to the president were also present during the meeting.

Earlier, President Shahabuddin paid  tribute to the martyred members of Bangladesh Armed Forces.

The president, who is also the Supreme Commander of the Armed Forces, paid homage by placing a wreath at the Shikha Anirban (eternal flame ) in Dhaka Cantonment this morning.

On this day in 1971, during the War of Liberation, the Bangladesh Armed Forces - comprising the Army, Navy and Air Force - came into being and launched an all-out attack on the Pakistani occupation forces on the road to victory in the Liberation War.

Since independence, this historic day has been observed as the Armed Forces Day every year in a befitting manner.

President / Armed Forces Day

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Modern designs are inclined towards minimalism. Sofa styles now embrace simplicity and functionality. Photo: JUNAID HASAN PRANTO

The dawn of sleek, simple sofas

8h | Habitat
Joaquin Phoenix as Napoleon. The question of Napoleon’s role in history is still hotly debated among historians. Photo: Collected

Ridley Scott's 'Napoleon' and our need for historical heroes

13h | Panorama
In Bangladesh, the idea of remote work became very popular during the Covid-19 pandemic, in line with its global rise. PHOTO: TBS

A callback to remote work and classes?

13h | Panorama
Photo: Courtesy

Stamps You Need: Crafting personalised happiness

1d | Brands

More Videos from TBS

Israel's cargo galaxy leader was hijacked in filmy style

Israel's cargo galaxy leader was hijacked in filmy style

2h | TBS World
Will the fuel supply decrease further?

Will the fuel supply decrease further?

1h | TBS Economy
Argentina's new president wants to abolish the central bank and the peso

Argentina's new president wants to abolish the central bank and the peso

2h | TBS Economy
India putting pressure on the ICC to reduce teams in the 2027 World Cup

India putting pressure on the ICC to reduce teams in the 2027 World Cup

46m | TBS SPORTS