Armed Forces Day celebrated in Chattogram

Bangladesh

TBS Report
21 November, 2022, 08:25 pm
Last modified: 21 November, 2022, 08:29 pm

Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

Armed Forces Day was celebrated in Chattogram on Monday with due solemnity and enthusiasm, marking the establishment of an army, navy, and air force during the 1971 Liberation War.

This day is observed every year since freedom fighters and the armed forces launched an all-out attack on the occupation forces of Pakistan on the day in 1971.

State Minister for Chittagong Hill Tracts Affairs, Kujendralal Tripura, and freedom fighter Mozaffar Ahmed, inaugurated the event with cutting a cake at Chittagong Cantonment.

Chiefs of three forces of the Chattogram region, and 257 brave freedom fighters were present at the event.

Major General Mizanur Rahman Shamim, Area Commander and General Officer Commanding (GOC) of 24 Infantry Division, welcomed all the distinguished guests including freedom fighters.

Maj Gen Mizanur Rahman said, "In 1971, our independence was achieved by the combined efforts of the armed forces and the people of the country. Many members of the fearless armed forces sacrificed their lives for the motherland that day."

After the independence of the country, this historic day is observed as Armed Forces Day every year. This special day reminds us of our sacrifice, glory, and self-confidence.

He said, "Dealing with natural disasters, infrastructure development, and supporting the administration in the service of humanity, members of the armed forces are also performing their responsibilities in national development."

Alongside playing a key role in achieving the country's independence and performing professional duties with the trust of the people since then, members of the armed forces are also working abroad in the service of humanity.

At present, Bangladesh is one of the top contributors to United Nations peacekeeping missions.

"In the coming days, like in 1971, the armed forces will play a decisive role in national development alongside the people of the country," he hoped.

