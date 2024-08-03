Arif gets bail, Mahtab sent to jail in Setu Bhaban vandalism case

Bangladesh

BSS
03 August, 2024, 09:00 pm
Last modified: 03 August, 2024, 09:03 pm

Related News

Arif gets bail, Mahtab sent to jail in Setu Bhaban vandalism case

BSS
03 August, 2024, 09:00 pm
Last modified: 03 August, 2024, 09:03 pm
In front of the CMM court. File Photo: TBS
In front of the CMM court. File Photo: TBS

A Dhaka court today (3 August) granted bail to Arif Sohel, a student of Jahangirnagar University (JU) and a coordinator of the Anti-Discrimination Student Movement, in a case filed over vandalising and setting fire to Setu Bhaban on 18 July.

Besides, the court sent former BRAC University lecturer Asif Mahtab to jail after his six-day remand in the case.

Dhaka Metropolitan Magistrate Md Shanto Islam Mallik passed the order.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

Earlier in the day, the Detective Branch of police and the investigating officer of the case Inspector Abu Sayeed Mia produced Arif Sohel and Asif Mahtab before the court after a six-day remand.

Top News / Court

CMM court

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Mohammad Hatem(Left), Mohammad Zaved Akhtar(Center Left), Abdullah Hil Rakib(Center Right), Shams Mahmud(Right). Illustration: TBS

Can Bangladesh industries weather this storm? 

1d | Panorama
Palestinian group Hamas&#039; top leader, Ismail Haniyeh meets with Iran&#039;s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei (not pictured), in Tehran, Iran June 21, 2023. Photo: Reuters/Office of the Iranian Supreme

What does Ismail Haniyeh's death mean for the Middle East

2d | Panorama
Anti-quota students from Dhaka University blocked Shahbagh intersection, waving national flags and chanting slogans on Sunday (7 July), demanding the abolition of the quota system in government jobs. Photo: Rajib Dhar/TBS

Bangladesh cannot afford another unrest

2d | Panorama
The campus hardly has any people around, save for a few staff members from different departments. Photo: Jannatul Naym Pieal

A haunting silence grips DU campus

2d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Shaheed Minar in the march of the agitators; many are present with family

Shaheed Minar in the march of the agitators; many are present with family

16h | Videos
Turkey’s Olympic shooter viral fame after his effortless swag broke the internet

Turkey’s Olympic shooter viral fame after his effortless swag broke the internet

15h | Videos
Remittance inflow hits 10-month low in July

Remittance inflow hits 10-month low in July

16h | Videos
Protesters demand govt resignation, want new national govt

Protesters demand govt resignation, want new national govt

18h | Videos