Argentine journalist shares love for Bangladeshi supporters

Andrés Yossen, a sports journalist working for Aire de Santa Fe media outlet in Argentina, has showered Bangladeshi fans of Argentina football team with love for their overwhelming support in the Qatar World Cup.

Like many Argentine nationals, he appreciated the support from Bangladeshi football lovers in multiple Twitter posts.

In his tweet Monday (5 December), he shared an image of a Bangladeshi Argentina fan who painted his entire house in blue and white, the colour of Argentina's flag.

"This boy in Bangladesh made dream come true. The ENTIRE house was painted light blue and white. And here we are thinking about whether or not to celebrate the triumphs... My God," the caption read.

Este muchacho en Bangladesh hizo el sueño del Fino.



Se pintó la casa ENTERA de celeste y blanco. Y acá estamos pensando si festejar o no los triunfos... Dios mío. pic.twitter.com/zPQGajCMjD— Andrés Yossen 🇦🇷 (@FinoYossen) December 4, 2022

Yossen also shared his support for the Bangladesh Cricket team after it defeated India in the first ODI Sunday.

Bangladesh venció a India por un wicket en cricket y la alegría es doble allí.

🇧🇩 pic.twitter.com/HliI7HXsWR— Andrés Yossen 🇦🇷 (@FinoYossen) December 4, 2022

A long-time newsman for Argentine media station Aire de Santa Fe, Andrés Yossen also wrote on the supporter base of Bangladesh for the Argentina football team in the media portal.

"This inexplicable passion also transcends borders that, although they were known, the phenomenon that it means for those societies that feel in Lionel Messi and company a reason to feel Argentine. In Bangladesh, the streets have been overflowing with people as if it were the Obelisk of the Federal Capital or Bulevar y Rivadavia, if we were located in the city of Santa Fe," read one of his articles.

Recently, the FIFA and Argentine media praised Bangladeshi fans for their undying passion for football.

Argentina's manager Lionel Scaloni, ahead of their round of 16 game against Australia on Sunday, attended a press conference where he was asked about the overwhelming support for his team from around the world.

"It makes us proud that people in Bangladesh are supporting Argentina like that. We'll give our best. It's football, anything can happen, but the feeling is good," he said.