Argentine foreign minister will visit Dhaka late Feb, asked to bring Messi with him: Momen

Bangladesh

UNB
30 January, 2023, 03:55 pm
Last modified: 30 January, 2023, 04:04 pm

Related News

Argentine foreign minister will visit Dhaka late Feb, asked to bring Messi with him: Momen

UNB
30 January, 2023, 03:55 pm
Last modified: 30 January, 2023, 04:04 pm
Foreign Minister Dr AK Abdul Momen. Photo: Collected
Foreign Minister Dr AK Abdul Momen. Photo: Collected

Foreign Minister Dr AK Abdul Momen today said his Argentine counterpart Santiago Andrés Cafiero will be in Dhaka on a two-day official visit in February – as the two sides want to strengthen ties in the coming days.

"I have invited him. He [Argentine foreign minister] will come. I told him to bring Lionel Messi with him," Momen told reporters at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, adding that it will be a plus for Bangladesh if Argentina opens a mission in Bangladesh.

Momen said Argentina "in principle agreed" to open its mission or consulate in Dhaka and the government of Bangladesh also has a plan to open a mission in Argentina. Bangladesh has already opened a mission in Brazil.

"We hope we will open a Bangladesh mission in Argentina in future," he said, adding that Bangladesh considers three things – size of Bangladeshi community there, importance of the host country, and flow of remittance into Bangladesh – before opening any mission abroad.

Argentina set to open embassy in Bangladesh on 27 Feb

Momen said Argentina is a good friend of Bangladesh and always remains supportive. "We have a very good relationship with Argentina."

"I believe, hearts of the people of Bangladesh and Argentina are united by football, despite our geographical distance," Momen said in a recent letter to the Argentine foreign minister.

He reiterated Bangladesh's commitment to deepen the existing relations and friendship between the two countries.

"I look forward to working closely to consolidate our mutual priorities and opening of missions in each other's capital in the coming days," he said.

Homes and streets across Argentina and Bangladesh became places of celebration after an epic World Cup final in which the former's national team beat France. It was the country's third World Cup title.

Sports / Top News

Foreign Minister Dr AK Abdul Momen / Lionel Messi / Argentina

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Photo: Courtesy

The Hawkers: Where minimalism meets motifs

7h | Brands
TBS illustration

Where do Shariah-compliant mutual funds stand in Bangladesh

5h | Panorama
Sketch: TBS

A subsidy war without winners

5h | Panorama
Photo: Collected

Oppo Reno 8T first look revealed!

6h | Brands

More Videos from TBS

Youths at the invitation of TBS

Youths at the invitation of TBS

1h | TBS Graduates
Predicting next three years is tough- Kutubuddin Ahmed

Predicting next three years is tough- Kutubuddin Ahmed

2h | TBS Round Table
Pakistan plunges into economic mess

Pakistan plunges into economic mess

4h | TBS World
Shahrukh's 'Pathaan' has been making records ever since its release

Shahrukh's 'Pathaan' has been making records ever since its release

4h | TBS Entertainment

Most Read

1
Picture: Collected
Bangladesh

US Embassy condemns recent incidents of visa fraud

2
Illustration: TBS
Banking

16 banks at risk of capital shortfall if top 3 borrowers default

3
Bapex calls candidates for job test 9 years after advert!
Bangladesh

Bapex calls candidates for job test 9 years after advert!

4
Photo: Collected
Splash

Hansal Mehta responds as Twitter user calls him 'shameless' for making Faraaz

5
A frozen Beyond Burger plant-based patty. Photographer: AKIRA for Bloomberg Businessweek
Bloomberg Special

Fake meat was supposed to save the world. It became just another fad

6
Representational Image
Banking

Cash-strapped Islami, Al-Arafah and National turn to Sonali Bank for costly fund