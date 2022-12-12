Argentina to reopen embassy in Bangladesh

TBS Report
12 December, 2022, 12:35 pm
Last modified: 12 December, 2022, 01:04 pm

"Argentina will push the reopening project of the embassy in Bangladesh, closed since 1978," Argentine Foreign Minister Santiago Cafiero tweeted on Saturday

Photo: Collected
Photo: Collected

Argentina will reopen its embassy in Bangladesh, said Argentine Foreign Minister Santiago Cafiero.

"Argentina will push the reopening project of the embassy in Bangladesh, closed since 1978," Santiago Cafiero tweeted on Saturday (10 December).

Cafiero said that after participating in the G-20 Foreign Ministers' Summit in India in 2023 he will make a trip to Bangladesh to finalise the details, reports Merco Press.

The decision to reopen its embassy was most likely boosted by a large number of Bangladeshis' support of Lionel Messi's team playing the football FIFA World Cup in Qatar.

"With the reopening of the Embassy and its consular section, we seek to exploit the potential of the bilateral relation, mainly in the commercial aspect, which has a wide potential for growth, seeking to diversify trade and the Argentine exportable offer. Likewise, to promote cooperation in the sports, satellite, humanitarian aid, and disaster management fields," the Foreign Ministry said in a statement.

In August this year, Cafiero met with Foreign Minister Dr AK Abdul Momen, to promote bilateral cooperation. In that meeting, both diplomats agreed there was "wide potential for trade growth."

Argentine exports to Bangladesh last year amounted to $876 million; the leading items were soybean byproducts, corn, and wheat.

