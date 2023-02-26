Argentine FM to hold bilateral talks with Momen in Dhaka Monday

Bangladesh

UNB
26 February, 2023, 04:45 pm
Last modified: 26 February, 2023, 04:50 pm

Related News

Argentine FM to hold bilateral talks with Momen in Dhaka Monday

UNB
26 February, 2023, 04:45 pm
Last modified: 26 February, 2023, 04:50 pm
Foreign Minister of Argentina Santiago Cafiero with Bangladeshi Foreign Minister Abdul Momen. File Photo: Bangladesh Ministry of Foreign Affairs
Foreign Minister of Argentina Santiago Cafiero with Bangladeshi Foreign Minister Abdul Momen. File Photo: Bangladesh Ministry of Foreign Affairs

Argentine Minister of Foreign Affairs, International Trade and Worship Santiago Andres Cafiero is scheduled to arrive here on a two-day visit on Monday morning to discuss trade and investment issues apart from a formal announcement over reopening of its Embassy in Dhaka.

Foreign Minister Dr AK Abdul Momen will have a bilateral meeting with his Argentine counterpart at state guesthouse Jamuna on Monday evening. The meeting is likely to begin at 6pm.

Momen will also host a dinner in honor of the Argentine Foreign Minister after the bilateral talks.

The Argentine Embassy was previously shuttered in 1978 by the military junta that ruled over Argentina.

Diplomatic operations, such as visas in order to travel, have since been handled by the Embassy in neighbouring India.

Argentina says it is convenient to reopen the Embassy in accordance with foreign policy guidelines based on "political, strategic and commercial" reasons.

Bilateral trade between the two countries stood around $900 million last year, with a large trade surplus for Argentina, according to data available.

Apart from an announcement of re-opening of the Argentine Embassy in Dhaka, the Argentine Foreign Minister is likely to meet Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, Commerce Minister Tipu Munshi.

"There is also the possibility of signing visa exemption agreements on diplomatic and official passports, MoUs on cooperation in agriculture and diplomatic training academies of the two countries," Ministry of Foreign Affairs Spokesperson Seheli Sabrin told reporters recently.

Apart from this, the two countries are working on a memorandum of understanding on football related matters, she said.

Apart from the import of soybean oil and wheat from Argentina, the two sides are likely to discuss Bangladesh's inclusion in South America's powerful economic alliance Mercosur.

Mercosur, or the Southern Common Market, is an economic and political bloc originally comprising Argentina, Brazil, Paraguay, and Uruguay.

The visiting team is likely to enjoy a friendly match between the two teams comprising Bangladesh's junior footballers as well as meeting with football officials.

Top News

Bangladesh-Argentina / Foreign Minister Dr AK Abdul Momen

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Zurhem set the stage on fire with sexy white ensembles. The dance performance by Shudipto and his teammates wearing all white was rather soothing, a balancing act that made the show memorable for the audience. Photo: Courtesy

Zurhem SS23: Of Divinity, femininity & inclusivity

7h | Mode
IMF's conditions: A possible chance for longer-term reforms

IMF's conditions: A possible chance for longer-term reforms

9h | Panorama
After a successful pilot in a collaboration with Heed Bangladesh, the cross-breeding of sheep is now taking place in 178 small farms in Dacope. Photo: Sadiqur Rahman

How crossbred sheep can become the next 'cash animal'

10h | Panorama
Only 3% of patients receive medication from government hospitals and 14.9% obtain diagnostic services. Photo: Noor A Alam

As out-of-pocket medical expenses soar, crowdfunding provides some respite 

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Sonia hints retirement with Bharat Jodo Yatra

Sonia hints retirement with Bharat Jodo Yatra

2h | TBS World
Prince of Kolkata filled with nostalgia on return to Dhaka

Prince of Kolkata filled with nostalgia on return to Dhaka

1d | TBS SPORTS
“I also worked as a delivery man”

“I also worked as a delivery man”

1d | TBS Face to Face
“My work is going viral because it is worth ” Mohiuddin Roni

“My work is going viral because it is worth ” Mohiuddin Roni

21h | TBS Stories

Most Read

1
An aerial view of the 2.15km barrier constructed on the north side and another 670-metre long one on the south side of the approach channel and two jetties of Matarbari coal-fired power plant. Photo: TBS
Bangladesh

Country's first breakwaters at Matarbari port

2
Why is Bangladesh facing a dollar crisis while others are not?
Economy

Why is Bangladesh facing a dollar crisis while others are not?

3
Photo: TBS
Bangladesh

2.3km in 2 minutes! Thanks to Kalshi flyover

4
2 out of 3 severed cables of Grameenphone repaired
Telecom

2 out of 3 severed cables of Grameenphone repaired

5
Photo: UNB/Freepik
Bangladesh

Mohammadpur regional passport office to become operational from 1 March

6
Representational image. Illustration: Collected
Crime

Man calls 999 after violating daughter