Argentine FM to hold bilateral talks with Momen in Dhaka Monday

Argentine Minister of Foreign Affairs, International Trade and Worship Santiago Andres Cafiero is scheduled to arrive here on a two-day visit on Monday morning to discuss trade and investment issues apart from a formal announcement over reopening of its Embassy in Dhaka.

Foreign Minister Dr AK Abdul Momen will have a bilateral meeting with his Argentine counterpart at state guesthouse Jamuna on Monday evening. The meeting is likely to begin at 6pm.

Momen will also host a dinner in honor of the Argentine Foreign Minister after the bilateral talks.

The Argentine Embassy was previously shuttered in 1978 by the military junta that ruled over Argentina.

Diplomatic operations, such as visas in order to travel, have since been handled by the Embassy in neighbouring India.

Argentina says it is convenient to reopen the Embassy in accordance with foreign policy guidelines based on "political, strategic and commercial" reasons.

Bilateral trade between the two countries stood around $900 million last year, with a large trade surplus for Argentina, according to data available.

Apart from an announcement of re-opening of the Argentine Embassy in Dhaka, the Argentine Foreign Minister is likely to meet Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, Commerce Minister Tipu Munshi.

"There is also the possibility of signing visa exemption agreements on diplomatic and official passports, MoUs on cooperation in agriculture and diplomatic training academies of the two countries," Ministry of Foreign Affairs Spokesperson Seheli Sabrin told reporters recently.

Apart from this, the two countries are working on a memorandum of understanding on football related matters, she said.

Apart from the import of soybean oil and wheat from Argentina, the two sides are likely to discuss Bangladesh's inclusion in South America's powerful economic alliance Mercosur.

Mercosur, or the Southern Common Market, is an economic and political bloc originally comprising Argentina, Brazil, Paraguay, and Uruguay.

The visiting team is likely to enjoy a friendly match between the two teams comprising Bangladesh's junior footballers as well as meeting with football officials.