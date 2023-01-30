Argentina set to open embassy in Bangladesh on 27 Feb

Bangladesh

TBS Report
30 January, 2023, 11:15 am
Last modified: 30 January, 2023, 11:23 am

Foreign Minister of Argentina Santiago Cafiero with Bangladeshi Foreign Minister Abdul Momen. File Photo: Bangladesh Ministry of Foreign Affairs
Foreign Minister of Argentina Santiago Cafiero with Bangladeshi Foreign Minister Abdul Momen. File Photo: Bangladesh Ministry of Foreign Affairs

Argentina is set to open an embassy in Bangladesh on 27 February, says Franco Agustín Senilliani Melchior, head of the Economic and Trade Section of the Embassy of the Argentine Republic in India.

Franco Agustín Senilliani Melchior told Prothom Alo that an Argentine delegation headed by him would come to Dhaka for this purpose on Monday (30 January).

A senior official of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Bangladesh told Prothom Alo that Argentina's Foreign Minister Santiago will come to Dhaka on February 26 on a three-day visit. He will to inaugurate the embassy in Dhaka on 27 February.

During the visit, besides inaugurating the embassy, he will pay a courtesy call to Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina. Apart from this, he will meet Foreign Minister AK Abdul Momen and Commerce Minister Tipu Munshi.

Bangladesh has strongly supported the Argentina football team for a long time. However, during the recently concluded World Cup in Qatar, the passion of the people of Bangladesh towards the Argentina team caught the attention of the world.

After Argentina won the World Cup football title in December last year, Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina sent a congratulatory letter to the country's President Alberto Fernandez.

In response, Argentine President Alberto wrote back thanking Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina.

In the letter, Alberto said, he believes that the people of the two countries will be bound by the bonds of brotherhood and harmony by establishing the embassy of Argentina in Dhaka in 2023.

