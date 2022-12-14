'Argentina secured final spot but they couldn’t watch the show'

When the Argentine supporters were awaiting a big-margin win in the semi-final to go for the finale of the greatest show on earth, two albiceleste fans in Dhaka died in a fatal road accident on their way to a big screen outside.

The accident occurred near the Russel Square in the Kalabagan area around 12am in early Wednesday when a speedy covered van rammed over the rickshaw carrying the fans – Md Jakir Hossain, 35 and John Bisaw, 38, according to police.

"They were killed after an SK Enterprise lorry had run over the rickshaw in front of the Russel Square. The lorry later hit the Panthapath traffic police box adjacent to Dhanmondi New Government Degree College," Kalabagan Police Station Officer-in-Charge Saiful Islam told The Business Standard.

The two petty service holders were on the way to the TSC of Dhaka University, where a large number of people gather and enjoy FIFA World Cup shows, from their home at Adabor. Although they didn't wear the team jersey they were confident about their team's victory as they did some chit-chat about what Lionel Messi, the iconic player of the match, could do.

"They were die-hard Argentina fans. If they did not go outside last night they could be alive now. Argentina secured the final spot but they couldn't watch the show," uncle of deceased Jakir Hossain, Abdur Rahim, lamented as he identified the bodies at the Dhaka Medical College Hospital on Wednesday afternoon.

"The faces and bodies were damaged heavily as nobody can identify them at first sight," he exhaled.

Both Jakir and John used to work at a dental lab named "Success Dental Lab" in the Shyamoli area and live in a shared house at Adabor, according to the uncle. Jakir Hossain hailed from Dinajpur's Khansama Upazila's Goyaldihi village and John Biswas from Khulna's Dakop Upazila's Laudoba village.

Both the dead bodies were sent to their respective homes and buried there yesrterday.

Two others – the rickshaw puller and a pedestrian named Khokon – were critically injured in the accident and sent to the Dhaka Medical College Hospital and the National Institute of Traumatology and Orthopaedic Rehabilitation respectively for treatment, according to the police. The lorry driver and helpers escaped the scene anyhow immediately.

The Kalabagan Police Station has filed a case under the newly enacted Road Transport Authority Act over the accident. "No one has been arrested yet. We are analysing CCTV footage," said Sharif Md Faruquzzaman, assistant commissioner of police for the New Market zone.

He, however, is hopeful that they will be able to arrest the culprits soon.