Argentina reopens embassy in Dhaka

Argentina has reopened its new embassy in the capital's Banani on Monday (27 February), as the demand for an embassy deepened following the World Cup 2022 which saw massive, heartfelt public support and celebrations in Bangladesh for team Argentina

Argentina's Minister of Foreign Affairs Santiago Andrés Cafiero and Bangladesh's State Minister for Foreign Affairs Shahriar Alam jointly inaugurated the embassy.

Prior to cutting the ribbon, both countries paid homage to one another by playing their national anthems.

The Argentine flag was hoisted in front of the embassy premises by various supporters who gathered outside.

Earlier today, the Argentine minister arrived in Dhaka to inaugurate the South American country's new embassy here and deepen trade and cultural relations. The Argentine embassy in Dhaka was closed in 1978 by the military junta that ruled the country at the time. Diplomatic operations, such as visas in order to travel, have since been handled by the Argentine embassy in India.

Argentina says it is convenient to reopen the embassy in accordance with foreign policy guidelines based on "political, strategic and commercial" reasons.

"There is also the possibility of signing visa exemption agreements on diplomatic and official passports, MoUs on cooperation in agriculture and diplomatic training academies of the two countries," Ministry of Foreign Affairs Spokesperson Seheli Sabrin told reporters recently.

The two countries are working on a memorandum of understanding on football-related matters as well, she said.

During the recently concluded World Cup in Qatar, the passion of the people of Bangladesh towards the Argentina team caught the attention of the world.

After Argentina won the World Cup football title in December last year, Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina sent a congratulatory letter to the country's President Alberto Fernandez.

In response, Argentine President Alberto wrote back thanking Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina.

In the letter, Alberto said, he believes that the people of the two countries will be bound by the bonds of brotherhood and harmony by establishing the embassy of Argentina in Dhaka in 2023.