Argentina may open embassy in Dhaka next year, says Bangladesh mission

Bangladesh Embassy in Brazil has said that Argentina may open its embassy in Dhaka, Bangladesh, in 2023.

Bangladesh maintains an ambassador, Sadia Faizunnesa, to Argentina who is resident in Brazil.

According to the Bangladesh Mission in Brazil, a letter signed by Argentine President Alberto Fernandez to Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina – handed to Ambassador Sadia Faizunnesa – says that the brotherly ties between the two countries will be strengthened with the opening of an Argentine embassy in Dhaka next year.

Argentina's president, on 20 December, personally thanked Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina and the people of Bangladesh for their passionate support of the Argentine football team that recently won the 2022 FIFA World Cup held in Qatar.

People and the president of Argentina were overwhelmed by the massive, heartfelt public support and celebrations in Bangladesh for team Argentina throughout the World Cup and following their victory in the final.

"Sports is a meaningful and powerful means of fostering bonds and harmony among people," said the Argentine president in his letter, as per the Bangladesh mission.

An embassy in Dhaka will create opportunities to expand trade between Bangladesh and Argentina as well as facilitate the import of soybean oil from the second-largest soybean-producing country in South America.