Argentina may open embassy in Dhaka next year, says Bangladesh mission

Bangladesh

UNB
22 December, 2022, 01:10 pm
Last modified: 22 December, 2022, 01:26 pm

Related News

Argentina may open embassy in Dhaka next year, says Bangladesh mission

UNB
22 December, 2022, 01:10 pm
Last modified: 22 December, 2022, 01:26 pm
Photo: Collected
Photo: Collected

Bangladesh Embassy in Brazil has said that Argentina may open its embassy in Dhaka, Bangladesh, in 2023.

Bangladesh maintains an ambassador, Sadia Faizunnesa, to Argentina who is resident in Brazil.

According to the Bangladesh Mission in Brazil, a letter signed by Argentine President Alberto Fernandez to Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina – handed to Ambassador Sadia Faizunnesa – says that the brotherly ties between the two countries will be strengthened with the opening of an Argentine embassy in Dhaka next year.

Argentina's president, on 20 December, personally thanked Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina and the people of Bangladesh for their passionate support of the Argentine football team that recently won the 2022 FIFA World Cup held in Qatar.

People and the president of Argentina were overwhelmed by the massive, heartfelt public support and celebrations in Bangladesh for team Argentina throughout the World Cup and following their victory in the final.

"Sports is a meaningful and powerful means of fostering bonds and harmony among people," said the Argentine president in his letter, as per the Bangladesh mission.

An embassy in Dhaka will create opportunities to expand trade between Bangladesh and Argentina as well as facilitate the import of soybean oil from the second-largest soybean-producing country in South America.

Top News

Bangladesh-Argentina / Diplomacy / world cup 2022

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

10 time management tips for students

10 time management tips for students

14h | Pursuit
Independent Consultants: A liberating career or riddled with job insecurity?

Independent Consultants: A liberating career or riddled with job insecurity?

3h | Pursuit
Photo: Noor-A-Alam

A day in the life of Rostem Ali, a traffic control policeman

5h | Panorama
The Foreign Minister of Argentina Santiago Cafiero with Bangladeshi Foreign Minister Abdul Momen. Photo: Collected

Vamos la Amistad Argentina-Bangladesh: From sports diplomacy to state-level relationship

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Mustard is the new dream of farmers in Rajshahi

Mustard is the new dream of farmers in Rajshahi

17h | TBS Stories
19th Asian Biennial Art show begins

19th Asian Biennial Art show begins

18h | TBS Stories
Nawazuddin Siddiqui in red sari bindi

Nawazuddin Siddiqui in red sari bindi

19h | TBS Entertainment
UCB is a premier transnational institute providing world class affordable international education

UCB is a premier transnational institute providing world class affordable international education

20h | Corporate Talks

Most Read

1
Photo: Reuters
FIFA World Cup 2022

Champions Argentina dominate individual awards in FIFA World Cup 2022

2
Photo: UNB
Bangladesh

Japanese tech to raise Dhaka airport's ground handling capacity

3
Illustration: TBS
NBR

Tk500 tax per dog: Dhaka South begins new half-baked tax rules

4
Photo: Reuters
Sports

Messi wins! Argentina win! Mbappe hat-trick in vain

5
Migrant workers. Photo: UNB
Bangladesh

Mandatory savings scheme with special benefits for remitters on cards

6
Photo: TBS
FIFA World Cup 2022

Qatar World Cup's best XI