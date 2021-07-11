Argentina fans bring out joyous processions in Brahmanbaria

The supporters of Argentina in Brahmanbaria district have brought out processions to celebrate Argentina's Copa America victory ignoring police instructions.

Although the Copa America final match was held in Brazil, there was tension in Brahmanbaria. To avoid any untoward situation and prevent clashes, more than five hundred police have been deployed in the district.

As the Argentina team claimed the Copa America crown for the first time since 1993, defeating Brazil 1-0 in the final at the Maracana, there was huge excitement among the supporters and they brought out joyous processions in Brahmanbaria to celebrate the victory ignoring the instructions of the police.

Argentine supporters brought joyous procession in South Mourail, Purbapaikpara and Kazipara areas of the district town around 8am on Sunday morning.

Photo-Azizul Shonchay

However, the supporters could not hold any procession on the main road of the town due to police deployment.

At this time they started cheering with different slogans.

However, within minutes of the starting of the procession, the police dispersed them.

However, after the loss in the game, there was no activity of the Brazilian supporters.

Meanwhile, the Brahmanbaria district police took extensive security measures over the final match between Brazil and Argentina.

Besides, the police on Saturday made an announcement to enjoy the game staying at home.

There was also a restriction on arranging to watch the game on the big screen and police also banned all types of procession.

