Argentina fans bring out joyous processions in Brahmanbaria

Bangladesh

TBS Report 
11 July, 2021, 10:05 am
Last modified: 11 July, 2021, 10:25 am

Related News

Argentina fans bring out joyous processions in Brahmanbaria

Argentine supporters brought joyous procession in South Mourail, Purbapaikpara and Kazipara areas of the district town around 8am on Sunday morning

TBS Report 
11 July, 2021, 10:05 am
Last modified: 11 July, 2021, 10:25 am
Argentina fans bring out joyous processions in Brahmanbaria. Photo-Azizul Shonchay
Argentina fans bring out joyous processions in Brahmanbaria. Photo-Azizul Shonchay

The supporters of Argentina in Brahmanbaria district have brought out processions to celebrate Argentina's Copa America victory ignoring police instructions.

Although the Copa America final match was held in Brazil, there was tension in Brahmanbaria. To avoid any untoward situation and prevent clashes, more than five hundred police have been deployed in the district.

As the Argentina team claimed the Copa America crown for the first time since 1993, defeating Brazil 1-0 in the final at the Maracana, there was huge excitement among the supporters and they brought out joyous processions in Brahmanbaria to celebrate the victory ignoring the instructions of the police.

Argentine supporters brought joyous procession in South Mourail, Purbapaikpara and Kazipara areas of the district town around 8am on Sunday morning.

Photo-Azizul Shonchay
Photo-Azizul Shonchay

However, the supporters could not hold any procession on the main road of the town due to police deployment.

At this time they started cheering with different slogans.

However, within minutes of the starting of the procession, the police dispersed them.

However, after the loss in the game, there was no activity of the Brazilian supporters.

Meanwhile, the Brahmanbaria district police took extensive security measures over the final match between Brazil and Argentina.

Besides, the police on Saturday made an announcement to enjoy the game staying at home.

There was also a restriction on arranging to watch the game on the big screen and police also banned all types of procession.
 

Sports / Top News

Brahmanbaria / Argentina Football Team / Brazil / Copa America / Football

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

More Videos from TBS

Shezan Juice factory fire: Reasons that led to the catastrophe

Shezan Juice factory fire: Reasons that led to the catastrophe

15h | Videos
TBS Today: Bangavax trials face scientific and ethical concerns

TBS Today: Bangavax trials face scientific and ethical concerns

15h | Videos
Narayanganj fire: With agony, relatives wait for bodies

Narayanganj fire: With agony, relatives wait for bodies

19h | Videos
TBS Today: Fire in Narayanganj factory, death toll over 50 (Part-2)

TBS Today: Fire in Narayanganj factory, death toll over 50 (Part-2)

19h | Videos

Most Read

1
Japan Tobacco’s huge FDI can’t find footing in Bangladesh
Economy

Japan Tobacco’s huge FDI can’t find footing in Bangladesh

2
Home Ministry asked to sue Evaly for embezzlement 
Corruption

Home Ministry asked to sue Evaly for embezzlement 

3
How a ‘non-programmer’ became a programming guru
Pursuit

How a ‘non-programmer’ became a programming guru

4
A healthcare worker prepares a Pfizer coronavirus disease (Covid-19) vaccination in Los Angeles, California, US, January 7, 2021. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson/File Photo
Covid-19 in Bangladesh

Mass vaccination registration resumes Thursday as lockdown extended for a week

5
Mired in losses, state banks lavish incentive bonus on employees 
Banking

Mired in losses, state banks lavish incentive bonus on employees 

6
Photo-Noor-A-Alam/TBS
Mode

The rise of thrift shopping: Meet the generation saying ‘no’ to fast fashion