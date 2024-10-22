Are books, poems on Mujib, Hasina reasons behind his cancellation of appointment as Rupali Bank MD? 

Deputy Managing Director of Rajshahi Agricultural Development Bank's Md A Rahim was set to become the MD and CEO of Rupali Bank until poems and essays he had written about Sheikh Mujibur Rahman and deposed prime minister Sheikh Hasina surfaced.

On Monday (22 October), the Financial Institutions Division of the Ministry of Finance sent a letter to the chairmen of the board of directors of five state-owned commercial banks - Sonali, Janata, Agrani, Basic and Bangladesh Development Bank – to appoint MDs and CEOs.

It also prepared a letter directing Md Rahim be appointed as the MD and CEO of Rupali Bank.

The letter, however, was not sent following instructions from higher authorities at the last moment, sources said.

Speaking to The Business Standard, several officials of the division, requesting anonymity, said the appointment was verbally called off after they came to know about the various poems, books and articles Rahim had written about Sheikh Mujib and Hasina.

Additional Secretary Amal Krishna Mandal, who also functions as secretary of the Financial Institution Division, told TBS today that the appointment letter of the MD had not been given, but a new person will be appointed soon.

He, however, did not confirm why the appointment was cancelled.

On 19 September, the Ministry of Finance had ordered the chairmen of the banks to cancel the remaining terms of the contracts of the MDs of the state-owned commercial banks who were appointed during the Sheikh Hasina government.

On 16 October, the selection committee held an emergency meeting to appoint MDs and CEOs.

The CVs of four MDs, one retired MD and 25 MDs were reviewed.

Intelligence reports were also received and analysed on nine eligible DMDs.

Rahim, alongside six others, made the final cut.

The recommendations were seen by Finance Adviser Dr Salh Uddin Ahmed and approved by Chief Adviser Professor Yunus on 20 October.

While letters of the appointments were being sent to different chairmen of banks, Rahim's essays and poems, alongside books, were discovered.

This newspaper tried to reach out to Rahim, but calls to his phone went unanswered.

Rahim had earlier served as the DMD of the Basic Bank's head office. He started his career in Rupali Bank, joining as a senior officer in 1998.