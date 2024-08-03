Architects alumni associations of Bangladesh express solidarity with student movement

Bangladesh

TBS Report
03 August, 2024, 07:15 pm
Last modified: 03 August, 2024, 07:24 pm

Dhaka_3 August_Architects’ alumni associations expressed solidarity with the student movement. Photo: Couurtesy
Dhaka_3 August_Architects’ alumni associations expressed solidarity with the student movement. Photo: Couurtesy

A number of architects' alumni associations today expressed solidarity with the student movement. 

In a statement issued today (3 August), they said, "We are all acutely aware of the current situation in the country. The 'anti-discrimination movement' led by ordinary students on a clearly non-political issue, was peaceful for an extended period. However, the situation became turbulent when certain organisations made anti-revolutionary statements and revelations, subsequently attacking the ordinary students."

Terming the firing on students "indiscriminate" , they said actions by law enforcement agencies appeared to "violate the fundamental rights of citizens as enshrined in the constitution and law." 

"We, the alumni of Architecture Schools of Bangladesh, are shocked, disturbed, and deeply concerned by such forceful and illegal actions, as well as the resulting loss of life, limbs, and sight among unarmed and peaceful students." 

The associations presented four demands including thorough investigation and prosecution, end to any harm on students by law enforcement agencies, ensuring the right to movement of students and end of detentions of protesters.

We, the alumni, urge the state to ensure the protection of the constitutional and fundamental rights of all students and citizens of Bangladesh."

The statement was signed by the Architecture alumni associations of Buet, Khula University, CUET, Brac University, Southeast University, among others.

