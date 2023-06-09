Archbishop D'Rozario rejects US congressmen's letter, denies Christian persecution in Bangladesh

Bangladesh

UNB
09 June, 2023, 02:30 pm
Last modified: 09 June, 2023, 02:35 pm

Related News

Archbishop D'Rozario rejects US congressmen's letter, denies Christian persecution in Bangladesh

UNB
09 June, 2023, 02:30 pm
Last modified: 09 June, 2023, 02:35 pm
Photo: UNB
Photo: UNB

Archbishop Emeritus Patrick D'Rozario has rejected the projection of the state of Bangladesh's Christian community as being "persecuted" under the current government as per the much-contested recent letter by six US congressmen to President Biden.

Calling such assertions "incorrect", the former Archbishop of Dhaka insisted that the government has stood by the Christian community in Bangladesh against bigots.

The congressmen's letter to the US President sought the latter's intervention, saying: "Sheikh Hasina's government also has persecuted Bangladesh's minority Christian population – burning and looting places of worship, jailing pastors, and breaking up families when religious conversion occurs."

Responding to the claim, D'Rozario said, "From my experience, I can say this statement belies reality. The real situation on the ground is completely different from what has been stated in the letter."

"Under the current government, Christians have received support; it is safe to say that they have stood by us," said D'Rozario, who, in 2016, became the first Bangladeshi to be formally inducted into the Roman Catholic Church's College of Cardinals, an elite body which advises and elects popes.

"Though some incidents happened in the past, this government took a decisive stance in defence of our community," D'Rozario said.

Asked about the possible intention behind such "disinformation" regarding the minority community, D'Rozario said, "My contention is that this use of religion is intended for political gains."

"Except political aspirations, can you suspect any other factor that can justify such projection?" — the Archbishop Emeritus asked.

The letter has already been criticized by other minority community leaders including the leader of the Hindu, Buddhist and Christian Oikya Parishad, Rana Dasgupta, who pulled up the six US congressmen over the projection of the state of the Hindu community in Bangladesh.

About the claim in the letter that "Since Sheikh Hasina's rise to power, the Hindu population has been halved," Advocate Dasgupta outright rejected it.

In response to such assertions in the letter from the US congressmen, Dasgupta said, "As the national election is approaching, a certain group has become very active."

Top News

Archbishop / US congressman / Christian community in Bangladesh

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Yamaha MT-15 V2

Top 3 150-160cc naked sports bikes in Bangladesh

36m | Wheels
Infograph: TBS

Balancing lives and livelihoods: How can South Asia prepare for the next pandemic?

2h | Panorama
Earning more money isn’t exactly a priority for Messi, already one of the world’s richest athletes. Photo: Bloomberg

Why Lionel Messi chose Miami over Riyadh

3h | Panorama
Many stores at the solar wholesale markets are now half full. Or half empty. Photo: Noor-A-Alam

Empty stores and crowded corridors: How the solar market ran out in a week

5h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

13 helpful tips to negotiate about job

13 helpful tips to negotiate about job

20h | TBS Career
Why did Messi turn away from Europe?

Why did Messi turn away from Europe?

21h | TBS SPORTS
Tips to getting sleep on a hot night

Tips to getting sleep on a hot night

5h | TBS Health
Breaching the Kakhovka dam – who benefits?

Breaching the Kakhovka dam – who benefits?

1d | TBS World

Most Read

1
bKash denied permission to pay $4.10 lakh for Argentina football partnership
Banking

bKash denied permission to pay $4.10 lakh for Argentina football partnership

2
Photo: Noor-A-Alam/TBS
Splash

The Night Dhaka did NOT vibe with Anuv Jain

3
Photo: TBS
Energy

2nd unit of Payra power plant to shut down over coal shortage

4
Photo: Screengrab from a video posted by a NSU student
Energy

'Will collapse any moment': NSU teachers, students raise concern after long power outage hit country's largest private uni

5
Digital bank licence requires Tk125cr capital
Banking

Digital bank licence requires Tk125cr capital

6
Photo: Salahuddin Ahmed Paulash/TBS
Energy

LPG price drops by Tk13.42 per kg