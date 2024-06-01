ARB elects Shamima as president, Shariful as secretary

Atomic Reporters Bangladesh (ARB), a platform dedicated to journalists covering science, technology, and atomic energy affairs, has elected a new executive committee through its biannual election held on Friday evening (31 May).

Shamima Sultana, a senior reporter for Channel 24, has been elected as the president of ARB and AKM Shariful Islam, the chief reporter for sadakalo.news, has been elected secretary for the next two years.

The results were announced by Mursalin Haque Junaid, general secretary of the Technology Media Guild Bangladesh (TMGB) and acting chief election commissioner for the ARB 2024-26 election, at a restaurant in the capital.

ARB's other new executives are: Abul Kalam Azad, a reporter of BBC Bangla, as vice president, Zahed Selim, senior reporter of Maasranga TV, as joint secretary, Shah Ali Joy, a senior reporter of News24 TV, as organising secretary, Mahmudul Hasan, broadcast journalist of Independent Television, as treasurer, Ashraful Islam Rana, staff reporter of The Business Post, as office secretary and Faruk Bhuiyan Robin, senior reporter of Somoy TV, as training and research secretary.

Additionally, the three elected executive members are: Ariful Sazzad, planning editor of News24 TV, Debashish Roy, assistant special correspondent of Somoy TV and Muzaherul Hoque Rumen, senior reporter of 71 TV.

Kamrul Islam Bhuiyan, Public Relations Officer of the Agriculture Ministry, served as the chief election commissioner for the ARB 2024-26 election. Mursalin Haque Junaid and Shamim Khan, special correspondent for banglanews24.com, also acted as election commissioners.

