ARB elects Shamima as president, Shariful as secretary

Bangladesh

TBS Report
01 June, 2024, 10:25 pm
Last modified: 01 June, 2024, 10:29 pm

Related News

ARB elects Shamima as president, Shariful as secretary

TBS Report
01 June, 2024, 10:25 pm
Last modified: 01 June, 2024, 10:29 pm
Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

Atomic Reporters Bangladesh (ARB), a platform dedicated to journalists covering science, technology, and atomic energy affairs, has elected a new executive committee through its biannual election held on Friday evening (31 May).

Shamima Sultana, a senior reporter for Channel 24, has been elected as the president of ARB and AKM Shariful Islam, the chief reporter for sadakalo.news, has been elected secretary for the next two years.

The results were announced by Mursalin Haque Junaid, general secretary of the Technology Media Guild Bangladesh (TMGB) and acting chief election commissioner for the ARB 2024-26 election, at a restaurant in the capital.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

ARB's other new executives are: Abul Kalam Azad, a reporter of BBC Bangla, as vice president, Zahed Selim, senior reporter of Maasranga TV, as joint secretary, Shah Ali Joy, a senior reporter of News24 TV, as organising secretary, Mahmudul Hasan, broadcast journalist of Independent Television, as treasurer, Ashraful Islam Rana, staff reporter of The Business Post, as office secretary and Faruk Bhuiyan Robin, senior reporter of Somoy TV, as training and research secretary.

Additionally, the three elected executive members are: Ariful Sazzad, planning editor of News24 TV, Debashish Roy, assistant special correspondent of Somoy TV and Muzaherul Hoque Rumen, senior reporter of 71 TV.

Kamrul Islam Bhuiyan, Public Relations Officer of the Agriculture Ministry, served as the chief election commissioner for the ARB 2024-26 election. Mursalin Haque Junaid and Shamim Khan, special correspondent for banglanews24.com, also acted as election commissioners.

Public Relations Officer of the Ministry of Agriculture Kamrul Islam Bhuiyan was the chief election commissioner at the ARB 2024-26 election, while Technology Media Guild Bangladesh (TMGB) General Secretary Mursalin Haque Junaid and banglanews24.com Special Correspondent Shamim Khan were the election commissioners.

Atomic Reporters Bangladesh (ARB)

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Babar Ali on the top of the world. Photo: Courtesy

When Babar Ali came face-to-face with climate change during his Everest-Lhotse summit

13h | Panorama
Even in Bangladesh’s major tourist destinations, options for recreational activities such as rides or trails are scarce for tourists. Photo: Minhaj Uddin

No roads lead to Bangladesh: The country's struggle to attract tourists

1d | Panorama
An area clear-felled for tobacco cultivation on the bank of the river Sangu in Bandarban. The chemicals used in tobacco farming also pollute the creeks – the main source of drinking water for hill communities. Photo: Syed Zakir Hussain

How tobacco farming is speeding up deforestation in the hills

1d | Panorama
Photo: Collected

Can you tell the quality of a fabric?

1d | Mode

More Videos from TBS

What is the future of stranded Malaysian immigration aspirants?

What is the future of stranded Malaysian immigration aspirants?

2h | Videos
China deploys advanced fighter jet on Sikkim border

China deploys advanced fighter jet on Sikkim border

1h | Videos
Tigers to face India in last warm-up match before WC

Tigers to face India in last warm-up match before WC

4h | Videos
What we know about Stormy Daniels testifying against Trump

What we know about Stormy Daniels testifying against Trump

3h | Videos