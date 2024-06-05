Arannayk Foundation receives National Environment Award 2023

Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

Arannayk Foundation, a non-governmental development organisation, has been bestowed with the National Environment Award 2023 for its unwavering contribution to environmental education and awareness. 

The award was conferred by Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina during the inauguration ceremony of the World Environment Day and National Tree Plantation Campaign 2024, and the Environment Fair and Tree Fair 2024 held at the Bangabandhu International Conference Center on Wednesday (5 June), reads a press release. 

Upon receiving this prestigious national award, Rakibul Hasan Mukul, the executive director of Arannayk Foundation, stated that the National Environment Award is a commendable initiative as recognition for contributions to environmental and forest conservation in the country. 

This award will further energise Arannayk Foundation to enhance its activities in the days to come, he added. 

Since its inception in 2003 through a joint initiative of the Bangladesh and US governments, Arannayk Foundation has been working towards conservation of forests, biodiversity, and their habitats, restoration of ecosystems, sustainable management of natural resources, and capacity building of communities vulnerable to climate change. 

Through empowering local communities and involving them in forest conservation and environmental development in the country, the organization is striving to raise awareness of these issues and engage the public sector through various programs. 

In its 20 years of establishment, the Arannayk Foundation has published 36 publications on environmental conservation, biodiversity, climate change, and conservation of endangered tree species. Many of these books are being used as reference texts in various universities in Bangladesh. 

Through these initiatives, the Arannayk Foundation has emerged as one of the leading non-governmental organizations in the country, contributing significantly to environmental education and awareness, forest and biodiversity conservation.
 

