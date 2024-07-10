Arafat urges quota protestors not to prolong public sufferings after SC order

State Minister for Information and Broadcasting Mohammad Ali Arafat at a ministry meeting on 16 April. Photo: Courtesy

State Minister for Information and Broadcasting Mohammad Ali Arafat today (10 July) urged the quota protestors to call off their street demonstration causing public sufferings as the Supreme Court's (SC) Appellate Division ordered status quo maintaining the 2018 government circular on the issue.

"The SC has not just ordered a status quo. Had it been so, it would have upheld the High Court judgment abolishing the government circular issued over the quota," he wrote in a status in Bangla on his verified Facebook page.

He added, "You [protestors] should carefully observe that the SC has issued a status quo on the subject matter that means the government circular issued regarding the quota system in government jobs has been restored again".

Therefore, Arafat said, all should refrain from carrying out any such activity that creates public sufferings.

The Appellate Division earlier this morning issued a status quo of four weeks on the quota issue involving government jobs and the High Court judgment in this regard.

The previous High Court verdict prompted students and job seekers to take to the street protesting reinstatement of the quota system in government jobs for the last several days.

