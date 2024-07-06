Arafat urges all in film industry to take strong stance against propaganda

Arafat at an event to distribute government grants for making films at the Tathya Bhaban on 6 July. Photo: BSS

State Minister for Information and Broadcasting Mohammad Ali Arafat today urged all concerned, including artists in the film industry as well as civil society and creative industry members to take a stance against those who are spreading "falsehood and misinformation" against the government.

"If the government makes any mistake and it has any failure, you may highlight, criticize and oppose it...but you should unmask and protest against those who mislead people by telling lies," he said while distributing government grants for making films at the Tathya Bhaban with Senior Secretary of Information and Broadcasting Ministry Md Humayun Kabir Khandaker in the chair.

Additional Secretary (film) of the ministry Kawser Ahammed delivered a welcome address while Bangladesh Film Development Corporation (FDC) Managing Director Nuzhat Yasmin spoke at the function, among others.

Addressing the function, Arafat said there are some vested quarters in the country, who mislead people by spreading misinformation against the government.

"Anyone can oppose the government's decisions and can give different opinions, but, if anyone misleads people by spreading misinformation, artists and creative industry members have a responsibility to stand against the propagandists," he added.

In this connection, he referred to a number of Memorandums of Understanding (MoUs) signed during Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina's recent India visit saying "a vested quarter are carrying out misinformation campaigns to mislead the people over the contents of the MoUs".

He urged the film artistes and others to protest against the misinformation campaigns and take a stance in favour of truth for the sake of the country and its people. "Because, if truth is lost in a society and falsehood replaces truth, it will bring no good thing for anyone," he observed.

Responding to the criticism over Bangladesh-India MoU on regional connectivity, he said, the propagators are saying that Indian trains will run through Bangladesh carrying arms, ammunition and explosives posing a security risk here, which is an absolute lie.

The state minister said the MoU clearly stated about establishing regional connectivity since Bangladesh has a business with Nepal and Bhutan worth $50 million.

"We export our products to those countries. Now these products are being exported through the transshipment process via India to Nepal and Bhutan," he said, adding, if a straight train line is established, it will help Bangladesh to expand its business and export.

Arafat said, "We also inserted a provision in the MoU that we will go to Nepal and Bhutan through India".