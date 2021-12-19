Arafat to swim across ‘Bangla Channel’, address destructive effects of climate change

Arafat, a Bangladeshi triathlete, is aspiring to swim across "Bangla Channel" for the 8th time in the last seven years in a symbolic attempt to raise awareness about global warming.

The event 'Fortune Bangla Channel Swimming-2021' will be held on 20 December, said a press release on Sunday.

"Bangla Channel" is a 16.1 km connector channel from Teknaf to St Martin's Island where the swimming contest is held annually.

A total of 80 swimmers are going to face the task in its 16th edition, this year. Arafat has been a part of this crossing every year since 2015.

According to the press release, in the 10 years of his sports journey, Arafat has contemplated the impact of climate change while swimming through the "Bangla Channel" in the Bay of Bengal.

He remarked that St Martin's Island will be destroyed in the long run due to the rise of sea-level caused by global warming.

"Sea level rise is a much discussed issue all over the world. Nonetheless, it is threateningly an omen for us as St Martin is the only living coral island Bangladesh has got and rise in sea- level causes coral to die. Located 3.5 meters above sea level, the shore line of St Martin has already decreased. Many researchers have already shown that due to the climate change in St Martin, it will no longer exist after this century and might even be destroyed before then," said Arafat.

He added that the island and the water channel will be lost along with low lying lands in the country.

Arafat made a plea saying, "Through my swim across the 'Bangla Channel', I am pledging a request to all national and international friends and their communities to step forward and take part in controlling climate change by reducing carbon emission."

This year, Arafat's effort for raising awareness on the impact of climate vulnerability is voiced with and supported by Meghna Group of Industries (MGI), CKH Network and Youable.