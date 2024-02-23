Arafat reaches Turkey to attend OIC conference of information ministers

State Minister for Information and Broadcasting Mohammad Ali Arafat today reached Istanbul, Turkey to attend the conference of Information Ministers of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC).

He reached Istanbul Airport at 3:00pm local time. Bangladesh Consul General in Istanbul Mohammed Nore-Alam welcomed him, said a press release here today.

Earlier this Friday morning, the state minister left Dhaka on a Turkish Airlines flight.

During his visit, Arafat will attend the special session of the Islamic Conference of Information Ministers of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) member states on 24 February.

The theme of this special session is "Israeli government's disinformation and hostility against journalists during the Israeli occupation of Palestine". He will also meet the Information Ministers of Qatar and Turkey on this day.

He will visit the Turkish Radio and Television office on 25 February.

The state minister will return home on 28 February.