Arafat, Bhutanese king reach Thimphu

Bangladesh

BSS
29 March, 2024, 05:00 pm
Last modified: 29 March, 2024, 05:12 pm

Photo: PID
Photo: PID

State Minister for Information and Broadcasting Mohammad Ali Arafat, now on a visit to Bhutan at the invitation of Bhutanese King Jigme Khesar Namgyel Wangchuck, reached Thimphu along with the king from the city of Gelephu today (29 March).

Bhutanese Prime Minister Tshering Tobgay and Bangladesh Ambassador to Bhutan Shib Nath Roy welcomed the state minister and the Bhutanese king as they landed at Paro International Airport by an air flight from Bhutan's southern city Gelephu and reached the Bhutanese capital city Thimphu today morning, said an official release.

Earlier, on Thursday (28 March) afternoon, Arafat along with Wangchuck left the Sonahat land port of Kurigram for India en route to Bhutan as the Bhutanese king returned to his country by road wrapping up his four-day official visit to Bangladesh.

Last night, they stayed in Gelephu city. During their stay, the Bhutanese along with the Bangladesh state minister for information and broadcasting went around the city. The King briefed Arafat about a plan of building a peaceful, environment-friendly, clean and beautiful iconic city there.

Mohammad Ali Arafat is scheduled to return home on 31 March.

