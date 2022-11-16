Appropriate steps to be taken if diplomats cross line: Shahriar Alam

Bangladesh

UNB
16 November, 2022, 09:30 am
Last modified: 16 November, 2022, 09:33 am

Related News

Appropriate steps to be taken if diplomats cross line: Shahriar Alam

UNB
16 November, 2022, 09:30 am
Last modified: 16 November, 2022, 09:33 am
File Photo: UNB
File Photo: UNB

State Minister for Foreign Affairs Md Shahriar Alam on Tuesday (15 November) said the government would take appropriate steps if any foreign diplomat stationed in Dhaka crosses the line.

He described Japanese Ambassador to Bangladesh Ito Naoki's recent comments on Bangladesh's election as "unexpected" and said Bangladesh will convey its message to Japan regarding the matter.

On Monday, Ambassador Naoki said he heard about the example of "ballot box stuffing" and some police officers stuffed the ballot box the previous night which is something he had never heard of in any other country.

The state minister said the Japanese side did not raise such an issue in the last four years in any bilateral meeting or discussion.

It was not even mentioned in the statement issued by the Japanese Embassy after the 2018 elections, Alam said.

Recalling the 2018 election, Ambassador Naoki said the Japanese Embassy in Dhaka had issued a statement of concern which was very unusual for his country though it was focused more on violence.

The state minister hoped that commonsense will prevail in the days to come and they (diplomats) will act accordingly.

"When we see it's crossing the boundary, we are saying very clearly and loudly that we will take appropriate steps," he said.

The state minister said he has nothing else to say beyond this, especially about the very friendly country Japan.

He said the government is committed to hold a free and fair election and the Election Commission is working to that end.

Japanese Ambassador Ito Naoki on Monday said he expects that the next national election in Bangladesh will be held in a "free and fair" manner with the participation of all major political parties.

"We expect the next election will be a better one. Free and fair elections need to be done here. That's my strong hope," he said while responding to a question at an event titled "Meet the Ambassador" held in a Dhaka hotel.

At the same time, the envoy said, this is something that the political parties should decide but the expectation is that the election will be a participatory one and the major political parties will participate in it.

On Monday, Deputy Education Minister Mohibul Hasan Chowdhury questioned the role of certain foreign envoys stationed in Dhaka.

Mohibul, son of veteran Awami League leader late ABM Mohiuddin Chowdhury, also said the media reported certain comments by certain foreign mission heads in Bangladesh violating the Vienna Convention.

"Do they say or do anything about Myanmar's genocide and expulsion of Rohingya?" he tweeted in an oblique reference to certain remarks made by the Japanese ambassador in Dhaka on Monday. He, however, did not name anyone.

"Will Japan stop investing there (Myanmar)? Double standards?" the Deputy Education Minister mentioned.

"No mutual respect - no mutual trust," he also said.

Top News

State Minister for Foreign Affair M Shahriar Alam / Japanese ambassador to Bangladesh Ito Naoki / Diplomats

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

UCEP-SCB trains people in tailoring and dressmaking, electrical installation and maintenance, welding and other technical skills Photo: Courtesy

SCB x UCEP: Reintegrating pandemic-hit people back into the economy

1h | Panorama
Illustration: TBS

'Comprehensive plan crucial for absorbing the coming food crisis'

2h | Panorama
Sketch: TBS

Not even Keynes can help us now

39m | Panorama
Wakanda Forever: Ushering in a new chapter in the Black Panther franchise

Wakanda Forever: Ushering in a new chapter in the Black Panther franchise

59m | Splash

More Videos from TBS

Who can win golden boot in Qatar World Cup?

Who can win golden boot in Qatar World Cup?

13h | Videos
Why 'Joyland' is banned in Pakistan

Why 'Joyland' is banned in Pakistan

14h | Videos
World population hits 8 billion

World population hits 8 billion

15h | Videos
Rapid fire with Ahmed Rubel

Rapid fire with Ahmed Rubel

16h | Videos

Most Read

1
Photo: Collected
Education

'Creative' question in HSC Bangla exam raises uproar

2
Photo: Collected
Education

Ministry discloses names of teachers who prepared controversial 'creative' question for HSC Bangla exam

3
IMF agrees to $4.5b loan, first instalment in Feb
Economy

IMF agrees to $4.5b loan, first instalment in Feb

4
Represenattional image. Photo: Collected
Bangladesh

Bangladesh Bank to auction 25kg gold

5
'If I was the coach, I would make all Bangladesh players see psychologists’: Wasim Akram
Sports

'If I was the coach, I would make all Bangladesh players see psychologists’: Wasim Akram

6
Photo: TBS
Transport

e-tickets for all Mirpur buses from Sunday