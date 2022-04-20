Appointing administrators to zilla parishads contradicts constitution: Sujan

Bangladesh

TBS Report
20 April, 2022, 04:30 pm
Last modified: 20 April, 2022, 10:06 pm

Related News

Appointing administrators to zilla parishads contradicts constitution: Sujan

TBS Report
20 April, 2022, 04:30 pm
Last modified: 20 April, 2022, 10:06 pm
Appointing administrators to zilla parishads contradicts constitution: Sujan

The government's decision to entrust the administrative and financial authority of 61 Zila Parishads to chief executive officers (CEOs) or acting CEOs before the appointment of any administrator is contradictory to the constitution, Sushashoner Jonno Nagorik said Wednesday.

Sujan called upon the government to delegate the authority to elected representatives by arranging zilla parishad elections at the earliest possible time.

In a media statement issued by Sujan Chairperson M Hafiz Uddin Khan and Secretary Badiul Alam Majumder, Sujan said that the government took this decision as per the recently passed Zilla Parishad (Amendment) Bill-2022 despite objections from the opposition party and civil society.

Referring to Section 11 of the constitution, the statement said that there is an instruction to ensure effective participation of people through their elected representatives in administration at all levels of the republic. As part of the state, there is no scope for the government to deviate from this principle in the case of the local government.

"That's why we think the decision to appoint administrator or CEO in absence of elected bodies is against the spirit of the constitution," the statement said.

Besides, according to Section 59 of the constitution, local government in every administrative unit of the Republic shall be entrusted to bodies, composed of persons elected under law.     

That's why it is again in violation of the instruction of the constitution to delegate the authority of such an important local government body as the zilla parishad to unelected persons, the media statement added.

"We think that arranging a timely election can be the solution instead of appointing administrators before the formation of the zilla parishad," the media statement said. 

 

Top News

Sushashoner Jonno Nagorik (Shujan) / zila parishad

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

3 great jilapi shops that will make iftar sweeter

3 great jilapi shops that will make iftar sweeter

9h | Magazine
Photo: Colleced

5 super tasty recipes to try this Ramadan 

9h | Magazine
Best Ramadan food around town

Best Ramadan food around town

9h | Magazine
Representational image. Picture: Pixabay

Pay zakat to purify the soul and wealth

9h | Magazine

More Videos from TBS

The way superpower Russia is blocked by Ukraine

The way superpower Russia is blocked by Ukraine

24m | Videos
Trees can't stand even the slightest storm

Trees can't stand even the slightest storm

49m | Videos
Maradona's mentor informed about his death after 14 month

Maradona's mentor informed about his death after 14 month

1h | Videos
How frequent revisions increase project costs

How frequent revisions increase project costs

3h | Videos

Most Read

1
20 banks decide to implement new pay structure in April
Banking

20 banks decide to implement new pay structure in April

2
Illegal jammers, boosters disrupt mobile network at 212 Dhaka spots
Telecom

Illegal jammers, boosters disrupt mobile network at 212 Dhaka spots

3
Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Bangladeshi Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina jointly inaugurate a major road named after former Bangladeshi Prime Minister Sheikh Mujibur Rahman during an agreement signing ceremony in New Delhi on April 8, 2017 via Foreign Policy
Analysis

The US should stop nickel and diming India and Bangladesh

4
Nepal wants air connectivity with northern Bangladesh
Aviation

Nepal wants air connectivity with northern Bangladesh

5
Why brain drain is set to rise
Migration

Why brain drain is set to rise

6
A view of the Korean EPZ Corporation Limited in Chattogram. File Photo
Economy

The South Korean entrepreneur who made Bangladesh his home