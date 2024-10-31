Appoint ACC leadership above political, bureaucratic influences: TIB

Transparency International Bangladesh (TIB) has called for the appointment of independent leadership at the Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC), free from political and bureaucratic influences.

TIB underscored that restoring public trust in the ACC requires leaders committed to integrity and the public interest, wholly detached from personal or partisan agendas.

Following the resignation of the ACC chairman and commissioners on Thursday (29 October), the non-government organisation in a statement today (31 October) emphasised the urgent need to select capable, impartial individuals through established legal procedures.

"ACC, which is a major institution in the continuing state reform programme, has been unsuccessful for a long time. As a result, an ACC Reform Commission has been tasked with the responsibility of presenting suggestions that will enable the ACC to accomplish its tasks in a manner that is free, impartial, and effective," said TIB Executive Director Dr Iftekharuzzaman.

In this context, the government has undertaken the responsibility of promptly establishing a new commission in response to the recent resignation of ACC officials, he said.

Currently, investigations are underway against numerous former ministers, MPs, and government officials of the recently ousted authoritarian regime on charges of illegal wealth accumulation and money laundering, said Dr Iftekharuzzaman, also the head of the ACC Reform Commission.

"At this critical juncture, a leadership void at the ACC could cause substantial disruption and potential stagnation in ongoing operations, particularly investigations. New inquiries, investigations, or cases cannot be initiated in without the establishment of a new commission. Consequently, it is imperative to resolve this gap by forming a new commission; otherwise, state reform initiatives may be affected," he said.

He also said since its establishment in 2004, the recruitment process within the ACC has been influenced by political and bureaucratic factors, often operating as an instrument to fulfil these agendas. Throughout authoritarian regimes, there were clear instances of the Commission's submissive alignment with political authorities, he added.

"The commission, influenced by appointments rooted in political and bureaucratic motivations, did not meet its anticipated responsibilities and showed minimal engagement in fulfilling them. Consequently, commissioners who were appointed under political and bureaucratic influence have been persuaded by the priorities of incumbency, which has an effect on both their decision-making and their actions," said Dr Zaman.

He said there were multiple instances in which the ACC neglected to commence investigations, despite possessing extensive information and strong evidence of widespread corruption and money laundering. In some cases, the ACC even acquitted defendants after initiating investigations, which established a precedent that was detrimental, he said.

The TIB executive director said there have been instances in which the ACC has let itself to be utilised as a tool for the purpose of harassing political opponents or groups that are not in favour with those in power. "Consequently, rather of functioning as a powerful anti-corruption organization, the ACC has frequently played the role of a facilitator and protector of corruption," he said.

"We believe that no individual directly or indirectly involved in party politics should be considered for appointment as ACC Chairman or Commissioner. We also call for the appointment of individuals who are highly competent in anti-corruption efforts, free from political influence in their personal lives, unaligned with bureaucratic interests, and demonstrate a strong stance against corruption. If these conditions aren't met, the public's high hopes, which were based on unprecedented of sacrifices, will be shattered again, and the function of the interim government will be called into question," said Dr Zaman.