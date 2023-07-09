Apply own intelligence for country's robust development: PM to scholars

Photo: PID
Photo: PID

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina on Sunday (9 July) asked scholars, including fellows of the Prime Minister's Fellowship (PMF), to apply their own intelligence and thoughts incorporating knowledge to be acquired from local and foreign education to devise plans to ensure the country's robust development.

"We will never depend on other's models for ensuring the development of our country. We have to apply our own intellectuals and thoughts to speed up the country's overall development," she said.

The premier made the remarks as the chief guest while handing over PhD fellowship to 10 persons and masters fellowship to 38 others for 2023-24 sessions in a programme held at the Prime Minister's Office (PMO) here for pursuing the degrees at globally top-ranking universities.

She called upon the fellows to consider Bangladesh's geographical location, climate, natural environment, mindset of the countrymen, natural resources and geo-political situation to take up plans for the development.

"Firstly, we have to know, understand and feel our country from which you can acquire knowledge. You have to incorporate the knowledge of realising the country's necessity with the knowledge of the higher education abroad to devise plans for the country's advancement which will ensure sustainable development," she said.

The Prime Minister said they have proved that a proper plan can move the country towards overall development in the last 14 and a half years, briefly describing her government's measures to make development in every sector that includes education, health and infrastructure development.

So far, 277 masters fellows and 108 PhD fellows have been awarded the scholarship to study at world-class universities.

The PMF was introduced in 2018 by the Premier to facilitate the capacity development of resources across all sectors.

Photo: PID
Photo: PID

The GIU is entrusted with the responsibility of the management of PMF.

The fellowship is being given in three categories ---government officers (BCS), government officers (Non-BCS) and others (private candidates).

Prime Minister fellows study in many reputed universities in different countries including the USA, the UK, Australia and Canada.

State Minister for Public Administration Ministry Farhad Hossain, MP, and Prime Minister's Principal Secretary Md Tofazzel Hossain Miah, spoke at the function.

GIU Director General Dr Md Abdul Latif gave the address of welcome.

On behalf of the masters and PhD fellows, Associate Professor of Rajshahi University Md Shibli Islam and Research Assistant at the Public Health Foundation Afifa Anju expressed their feelings on behalf of the fellows.

