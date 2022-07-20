Application invited for 6th instalment of Joy Bangla Youth Award

The long wait for the country's most cherished award for young trailblazers is over with the sixth Joy Bangla Youth Award scheduled for November this year.

Youth organisations that turned around communities through social initiatives can apply for the sixth of Joy Bangla Youth Award.



The aspirants for the country's most celebrated award for young changemakers can apply till 31 August.

This year, youth organisations can apply under the following categories - Women Empowerment, Child Rights, Empowering the People with Disabilities, Empowering Vulnerable People, Employment and Innovation, Creativity and Recreation, Knowledge and Capacity Development, Empowering Extreme Poor, Environment and Climate Change Activity, Health Care and Awareness, Sociocultural Initiatives, Disaster Risk Reduction and Emergency.

Applicants or founders of the organisations must have been engaged in community services for more than 18 months either in a professional or voluntary capacity.

The organisations should be in existence for a period of no less than two years, according to Young Bangla, the youth secretariat of Center for Research and Information.

Ten organisations among the applicants will clinch the final award.

Young Bangla encourages university-based clubs working for the youth community within the university through community service, campaigns, and activities to apply for this award.

Applicant organisations will go through a rigorous selection process consisting of jury evaluation. The declaration of award winners and the award-giving ceremony is expected to be held in November 2022.

Young Bangla will showcase the award winners' stories of change on its platforms.

Joy Bangla Youth Award, named after the liberation time slogan 'Joy Bangla', is geared up with a vision to recognise the best youth organizations in Bangladesh for their humanitarian works and contribution to society.

Young Bangla, the country's biggest youth network, has not just awarded young chagemakers but also groomed them, paving the path for bigger contributions and further recognitions. The platform has so far recognized over 100 organizations and emerged as a hub of over 1,00,000 members, including nearly 20,000 local volunteers.

Earlier, International Children's Peace Prize 2020 winner Sadat Rahman credited Joy Bangla Youth Award for the global acclamation he was later endowed with. Like Sadat, several Joy bangla youth award winners have excelled themselves to become recipient of a host of international awards.

To apply, click the link: jbya.youngbangla.org

