Appellate Division upholds RU professor Taher murder verdict

Bangladesh

TBS Report
05 April, 2022, 10:10 am
Last modified: 05 April, 2022, 10:13 am

Photo: Collected
Photo: Collected

The Appellate Division has upheld the death sentences of Assistant Professor Dr Mia Md Mohiuddin and residence caretaker Jahangir Alam in the murder case of Rajshahi University Professor Dr S Taher.

The court has also upheld the life imprisonment of two other accused – Jahangir's brother Abdus Salam and brother-in-law Nazmul.

A six-judge Appellate Division bench headed by Chief Justice Hasan Foez Siddique pronounced the verdict on Tuesday (5 April).

On 1 February 2006, Geology and Mining Department's Professor S Taher's body was recovered from a manhole of Rajshahi University quarters.

His son Sanjid Alvi Ahmed filed a murder case against some unidentified persons at Motihar police station.

On 17 March, police submitted a chargesheet accusing six people.

On 22 May 2008, a speedy trial court in Rajshahi sentenced four people to death and acquitted two others. The High Court later upheld the death sentence of two accused and sentenced the other two to life imprisonment.

The two acquitted accused in the murder case of Professor Taher are then president of Rajshahi University Chhatrashibir Mahbubul Alam Salehi and Azimuddin Munshi.

